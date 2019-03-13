UEFA Champions League 2018-19: Twitter erupts as Cristiano Ronaldo propels Juventus past Atletico Madrid
Juventus have knocked out Atletico Madrid from the UEFA Champions League. Cristiano Ronaldo was at his brilliant best, scoring a sensational hat-trick to propel his team forward.
It had seemed destined to be a thrilling match, with two of the European powerhouses locking horns with each other. Juventus were hosting Atletico Madrid in the second leg of the UCL Round of 16, with everything to play for.
The Bianconeri had the arduous task of overturning a 2-0 deficit from the first leg at Wanda Metropolitano. Late goals from Uruguayan defenders Jose Maria Gimenez and Diego Godin had sealed the win for Diego Simeone's men at their home ground.
While playing for Real Madrid, Ronald had racked up 22 goals and 8 assists against Atletico Madrid. He was tipped to put up another sparkling performance against Diego Simeone's side, and he did exactly that.
After having completely dominated the game from the kick-off, Juventus drew first blood in the 27th minute. Continuing his laudable record against his former rivals, Ronaldo opened the scoring to give a 1-0 half-time lead to the hosts.
In what couldn't have been a better start to the second half for the Italian giants, Ronaldo doubled their lead through another header, this time on a ball delivered by his compatriot Joao Cancelo. Later in the game, Ronaldo scored from the penalty spot, smashing hard into the bottom left corner.
The 34-year-old has almost single-handedly taken Juventus into the next round. Something similar happened in 2016, when Real Madrid were 2-0 down in the first leg and the five-time Ballon d'Or winner scored a stunning hat-trick in the second leg to take them through.
Another hat-trick against Atletico Madrid, another sparkling performance in the UEFA Champions League knockout stage. Cometh the hour, cometh the man; Ronaldo has proven yet again why he's known as the king of the Champions League.
Twitter predictably exploded as Ronaldo inspired Juventus into the next round of the Champions League. Here is a look at some of the best tweets: