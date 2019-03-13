UEFA Champions League 2018-19: Twitter erupts as Cristiano Ronaldo propels Juventus past Atletico Madrid

Yash Sharma

Cristiano Ronaldo propels Juventus past his former rivals, Atletico Madrid.

Juventus have knocked out Atletico Madrid from the UEFA Champions League. Cristiano Ronaldo was at his brilliant best, scoring a sensational hat-trick to propel his team forward.

It had seemed destined to be a thrilling match, with two of the European powerhouses locking horns with each other. Juventus were hosting Atletico Madrid in the second leg of the UCL Round of 16, with everything to play for.

The Bianconeri had the arduous task of overturning a 2-0 deficit from the first leg at Wanda Metropolitano. Late goals from Uruguayan defenders Jose Maria Gimenez and Diego Godin had sealed the win for Diego Simeone's men at their home ground.

While playing for Real Madrid, Ronald had racked up 22 goals and 8 assists against Atletico Madrid. He was tipped to put up another sparkling performance against Diego Simeone's side, and he did exactly that.

After having completely dominated the game from the kick-off, Juventus drew first blood in the 27th minute. Continuing his laudable record against his former rivals, Ronaldo opened the scoring to give a 1-0 half-time lead to the hosts.

In what couldn't have been a better start to the second half for the Italian giants, Ronaldo doubled their lead through another header, this time on a ball delivered by his compatriot Joao Cancelo. Later in the game, Ronaldo scored from the penalty spot, smashing hard into the bottom left corner.

The 34-year-old has almost single-handedly taken Juventus into the next round. Something similar happened in 2016, when Real Madrid were 2-0 down in the first leg and the five-time Ballon d'Or winner scored a stunning hat-trick in the second leg to take them through.

Another hat-trick against Atletico Madrid, another sparkling performance in the UEFA Champions League knockout stage. Cometh the hour, cometh the man; Ronaldo has proven yet again why he's known as the king of the Champions League.

Twitter predictably exploded as Ronaldo inspired Juventus into the next round of the Champions League. Here is a look at some of the best tweets:

#Ronaldo is 34 years old



He’s just scored a hat-trick to send #Juve through in the #UCL



If ever there was a moment to be proud of your dad, it’s now 🔥🐐 pic.twitter.com/eMkSa0hUHc — ShotOnGoal Transfers (@SOGTransfers) March 12, 2019

Juventus on the back foot and on the way out of the champions league you say?... hold my beer.#UCL #JUVATM #Ronaldo pic.twitter.com/2ym5zNKR6d — Youssef Ellimouni (@Youssef_E) March 12, 2019

When we talk about the G.O.A.T of Football we talk about Cristiano Ronaldo

🐐🐐🐐🐐🐐🐐🐐🐐🐐🐐🐐🐐🐐🐐🐐🐐🐐🐐

This guy is a fighter he knows what he want and for it #Ronaldo #UCL #JUVATM #JuveAtleti #CR7



This guys wow yet another Hattrick pic.twitter.com/3nwrPKbI0M — 🌍 Bokamoso 🇿🇦 (@AfricanChild___) March 12, 2019

