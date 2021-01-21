Twitter erupts as Cristiano Ronaldo inspires Juventus to victory over Napoli

Cristiano Ronaldo and Alvaro Morata both got on the scoresheet as Juventus secured a 2-0 victory over Napoli to win the Supercoppa Italiana. Plenty of records were broken by the Portuguese superstar last night as he became the highest goalscorer in history of football, scoring 760 goals.

The win pleased Andrea Pirlo, who won his first trophy as Juventus manager. Speaking to reporters after the match, Pirlo said:

“I feel great joy, lifting my first trophy as a coach is different, I think even better than as a player, because I am leading such a great squad and at an historic club. It’s wonderful.

“It’s rare that two teams play well in a Final, the important thing is to win. When you play with this determination, then luck can go on your side.

“We wanted to prove that we are not the team seen against Inter, so when you play with this grit, determination and attitude, you draw luck your way.”

While the whole team put up a coherent and a solid display against Napoli, Cristiano Ronaldo once again stole all the headlines as he stepped up to inspire his team to another trophy. Speaking after the match to Rai Sport, Cristiano Ronaldo said:

"It was a difficult match on a pitch that was not the best. We won an important cup that can also improve our confidence.

"We had to have a different attitude than what we had seen against Inter a match we did not do well in."

"Milan and Inter are very strong, but there is a long way still to go. We can still win the Scudetto. It will be a long race, but it is possible"

Cristiano Ronaldo and Juventus will be determined to use this Supercoppa Italiana triumph as a springboard for future success in the Champions League and Serie A.

Best Tweets from Juventus 2-0 Napoli

Juventus win the Supercoppa Italiana 🏆



Another trophy for CR7 🗄️ pic.twitter.com/F3u8dS4G3g — B/R Football (@brfootball) January 20, 2021

Cristiano Ronaldo has now won 33 trophies in his career:



🇵🇹 Sporting CP

🏆 1 trophy



🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 Manchester United

🏆 10 trophies



🇪🇸 Real Madrid

🏆 16 trophies



🇮🇹 Juventus

🏆 4 trophies



🇵🇹 Portugal

🏆 2 trophies pic.twitter.com/KiTPNsUEvP — Football Tweet (@Football__Tweet) January 20, 2021

Cristiano Ronaldo springs Juventus into the lead in the Italian Super Cup!



His 760th career goal 🙌 pic.twitter.com/HbnXU9o0XF — ESPN FC (@ESPNFC) January 20, 2021

Very happy with my 4th title in Italy... We are back! This is the Juve we love, this is the team we trust and this is the spirit that will lead to the wins we want! Well done, guys! Fino Alla Fine! 🏆🏳️🏴💪🏽 pic.twitter.com/NoU2ux39gW — Cristiano Ronaldo (@Cristiano) January 20, 2021

Cristiano scores the goal, gives Juventus the lead. Defends the last corner of the game by winning the header that results in a goal for Morata on the counter. — Arjun Pradeep (@IndianRegista) January 20, 2021

🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 Man City go top, then Man Utd go top

🇮🇹 Juventus win the Supercoppa

🇩🇪 Bayern stay top

🇪🇸 Real Madrid crash out to Alcoyano



What a night 🤩 pic.twitter.com/CBPHET8CTQ — Goal (@goal) January 20, 2021

Cristiano Ronaldo - Goalscorer, Record-breaker

450 goals for Real Madrid

118 goals for Manchester United

102 goals for Portugal

85 goals for Juventus

5 goals for Sporting Lisbon



760 goals for club and country.



Cristiano Ronaldo has now scored more goals than anyone in football history.



🐐 pic.twitter.com/q8K2lMOSM0 — bet365 (@bet365) January 20, 2021

Cristiano Ronaldo has now scored 32 goals in his last 32 appearances for Juventus in all competitions.



Also his 760TH RECORD BREAKING GOAL.pic.twitter.com/IeC8uo0jVc — The CR7 Timeline. (@TimelineCR7) January 20, 2021

CUADRADO BACK LIKE HE WAS NEVER GONE! 🔥



Juan Guillermo gets on his horse and sets up Alvaro Morata to secure the Italian Supercup for Juventus! 🏆



pic.twitter.com/Z6JIMjVtiP — Parceros United (@ParcerosUnited) January 20, 2021

Cristiano Ronaldo stats when Morata was on the pitch alongside him in attack in the Serie A this season:



- 9 Games.

- 12 Goals.



🔗🔥 pic.twitter.com/buzjNBalGD — TeamCRonaldo (@TeamCRonaldo) January 17, 2021

Morata: "Ronaldo is heavily marked. He always has 2/3 players on him and I try to take men away from him. If I move to the other side someone follows me and that gives him a bit more space."



"It's a pleasure to play with him, he's one of the best in the history of football." pic.twitter.com/oqumnfBJ7q — Everything Cristiano (@EverythingCR7_) January 17, 2021

Álvaro Morata 🇪🇸 is the only Juventus player to have scored at least one goal in all four competitions played by the Bianconeri this season (Italian Super Cup, Champions League, Serie A and Coppa Italia). [Opta] #JuveNapoli #Juventus pic.twitter.com/UHTDKo6Yct — RouteOneFootball (@Route1futbol) January 20, 2021

When Ronaldo was 28 years old, he scored only 339 career goals.



Imagine someone told you that he's going to become the top scorer of all time then. No one would believe it.



Today 421 goals later, 35 year Cristiano Ronaldo is the top scorer in football history #CristianoRonaldo pic.twitter.com/JpxBGwTUuU — nikhil yaduvanshi (@niikkhhill) January 21, 2021

