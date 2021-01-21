Twitter erupts as Cristiano Ronaldo inspires Juventus to victory over Napoli

Cristiano Ronaldo and Alvaro Morata both got on the scoresheet as Juventus secured a 2-0 victory over Napoli to win the Supercoppa Italiana. Plenty of records were broken by the Portuguese superstar last night as he became the highest goalscorer in history of football, scoring 760 goals.
The win pleased Andrea Pirlo, who won his first trophy as Juventus manager. Speaking to reporters after the match, Pirlo said:
“I feel great joy, lifting my first trophy as a coach is different, I think even better than as a player, because I am leading such a great squad and at an historic club. It’s wonderful.
“It’s rare that two teams play well in a Final, the important thing is to win. When you play with this determination, then luck can go on your side.
“We wanted to prove that we are not the team seen against Inter, so when you play with this grit, determination and attitude, you draw luck your way.”
While the whole team put up a coherent and a solid display against Napoli, Cristiano Ronaldo once again stole all the headlines as he stepped up to inspire his team to another trophy. Speaking after the match to Rai Sport, Cristiano Ronaldo said:
"It was a difficult match on a pitch that was not the best. We won an important cup that can also improve our confidence.
"We had to have a different attitude than what we had seen against Inter a match we did not do well in."
"Milan and Inter are very strong, but there is a long way still to go. We can still win the Scudetto. It will be a long race, but it is possible"
Cristiano Ronaldo and Juventus will be determined to use this Supercoppa Italiana triumph as a springboard for future success in the Champions League and Serie A.
Published 21 Jan 2021, 11:52 IST