Twitter explodes as Cristiano Ronaldo leads Juventus' sensational comeback against Atletico Madrid

Sayan Chatterjee FOLLOW ANALYST News 5.49K // 13 Mar 2019, 03:41 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Juventus v Club de Atletico Madrid - UEFA Champions League Round of 16: Second Leg

Atletico Madrid were knocked out by the Cristiano Ronaldo show at Turin as he bagged another hat-trick against his old foes to move the tie in Juventus' favour.

Atletico Madrid had way lesser chances throughout the game due to their defensive stance, but their creative players were not up to the mark today. Juventus took the chances that came their way, and were undoubtedly more clinical than their rivals.

Goals from Uruguayan defenders Diego Godin and Jose Maria Gimenez gave Atletico Madrid a 2-0 lead in the first leg of the fixture at the Wanda Metropolitano. The chances of a comeback were not high for Juventus, but with Cristiano Ronaldo in their side, anything was possible in football.

Ronaldo gave the Bianconeri a head start with a splendid header from a great cross, which was out of reach of Atletico Madrid goalkeeper Oblak. He scored another header at the start of the second half to make it 2-0 for Juventus.

Last but not the least, the 34-year-old talisman converted a penalty in the dying minutes of the match to complete his hat-trick and Juventus' comeback. It was his 63rd goal in 77 knockout games in the Champions League, who once again proved that he remains the undisputed champion in this competition.

In the previous week, Ajax and Manchester United were the teams to mount unthinkable comebacks against Real Madrid and Paris Saint-Germain respectively, and it was the Bianconeri's turn to enjoy another one.

Undoubtedly, this victory will be a huge boost to Max Allegri's side, as the Champions League remains Juventus' biggest objective this season after the arrival of Cristiano Ronaldo, and they have now qualified for the quarter-finals.

Fans have since taken to Twitter to praise the five time Ballon d'or winner after the one man show:

8 - Cristiano Ronaldo has scored eight Champions League hat-tricks, the joint-most in the competition alongside Lionel Messi. Titans. pic.twitter.com/q2b0equOYb — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) March 12, 2019

Advertisement

19 - Cristiano Ronaldo has scored more goals against Atletico de Madrid under Diego Simeone than any other player (19 goals in all competitions). Nightmare pic.twitter.com/5aPRVrB5Jh — OptaJose (@OptaJose) March 12, 2019

⚽️⚽️⚽️ Hat-trick hero! Cristiano Ronaldo nets treble as Juventus turn the tie around to lead in Turin...#UCL pic.twitter.com/haHlrnm1aq — UEFA Champions League (@ChampionsLeague) March 12, 2019

Hahahahahaha this guy.... never in doubt! @Cristiano ⚽️⚽️⚽️ — Rio Ferdinand (@rioferdy5) March 12, 2019

Cristiano Ronaldo, via @bet365



Most UCL goals

Most UCL home goals

Most UCL away goals

Most UCL group stage goals

Most UCL knock out goals

Most UCL final goals

Most UCL free-kicks

Most UCL penalties

Most UCL headers

Most UCL braces

Most UCL hat-tricks

Most UCL assists pic.twitter.com/IhOXeqj36P — FourFourTweet (@FourFourTweet) March 12, 2019

A moment of silence for every Cristiano Ronaldo hater out there. pic.twitter.com/8voiXmpTiT — FootballFunnys (@FootballFunnnys) March 12, 2019

Ronaldo and scoring in the Champions League knockout stage pic.twitter.com/Dr2egM01mV — David Kappel (@kappilinho) March 12, 2019

Cristiano Ronaldo 😳



We are all blessed to watch him play football 🙏 pic.twitter.com/rtwDrKjiFt — Football on BT Sport (@btsportfootball) March 12, 2019

#juveatm #roadtomadrid Today Ronaldo showed all his class, truly one of the best players in the world. 💪🎉🏆 pic.twitter.com/bA2sMqoFwo — Omar almasri (@OmarAlmasri95) March 12, 2019

Every single time when you think there’s no way Ronaldo will pull it off again, he just goes ahead and does it. This competition is his. — Xav Salazar (@XavsFutbol) March 12, 2019

Advertisement