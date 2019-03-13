Twitter explodes as Cristiano Ronaldo leads Juventus' sensational comeback against Atletico Madrid
Atletico Madrid were knocked out by the Cristiano Ronaldo show at Turin as he bagged another hat-trick against his old foes to move the tie in Juventus' favour.
Atletico Madrid had way lesser chances throughout the game due to their defensive stance, but their creative players were not up to the mark today. Juventus took the chances that came their way, and were undoubtedly more clinical than their rivals.
Goals from Uruguayan defenders Diego Godin and Jose Maria Gimenez gave Atletico Madrid a 2-0 lead in the first leg of the fixture at the Wanda Metropolitano. The chances of a comeback were not high for Juventus, but with Cristiano Ronaldo in their side, anything was possible in football.
Ronaldo gave the Bianconeri a head start with a splendid header from a great cross, which was out of reach of Atletico Madrid goalkeeper Oblak. He scored another header at the start of the second half to make it 2-0 for Juventus.
Last but not the least, the 34-year-old talisman converted a penalty in the dying minutes of the match to complete his hat-trick and Juventus' comeback. It was his 63rd goal in 77 knockout games in the Champions League, who once again proved that he remains the undisputed champion in this competition.
In the previous week, Ajax and Manchester United were the teams to mount unthinkable comebacks against Real Madrid and Paris Saint-Germain respectively, and it was the Bianconeri's turn to enjoy another one.
Undoubtedly, this victory will be a huge boost to Max Allegri's side, as the Champions League remains Juventus' biggest objective this season after the arrival of Cristiano Ronaldo, and they have now qualified for the quarter-finals.
Fans have since taken to Twitter to praise the five time Ballon d'or winner after the one man show: