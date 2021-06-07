Twitter explodes as Christian Pulisic inspirers USA to CONCACAF Nations League Final win over Mexico

Christian Pulisic put in a captain's performance as the USA secured a thrilling 3-2 win over Mexico to claim the CONCACAF Nations League trophy.

Christian Pulisic scored a 114th minute penalty and backup goalkeeper Ethan Horvath saved a 124th minute penalty from Mexico star Andres Guardado to give the USA a stunning win over their long-term rivals.

In a match that ebbed and flowed, Mexico took the lead in the first minute through Jesus Corona, who capitalized on a defensive lapse by McKenzie. The Porto man made no mistake as he finished confidently past Zack Steffen.

Giovanni Reyna soon restored parity for the USA in the 27th minute when he was at the right place at the right time to tap in an equalizer from a corner. Mexico took control of the game once again in the 79th minute when Diego Lainez gave them the lead.

However, Juventus star Weston McKennie made no mistake with his header from Reyna's cross to take the game into extra time. There was plenty of drama in extra time as Mexico felt extremely hard done by some controversial VAR calls.

After a long debate, the USA had the opportunity to take the lead in the 114th minute. Christian Pulisic stepped up and made no mistake in giving the USMNT a vital lead.

The twists in the game were not over though. Mexico thought they had a good chance of getting back into the game when they were awarded a penalty of their own in added time of extra time.

However, back-up goalkeeper Ethan Horvath, who had replaced the injured Zack Steffen in the second half, pulled off an incredible save from Mexico's Andres Guardado to give the USA one of their most famous soccer wins of all time.

Speaking after the match, Chelsea star Christian Pulisic said:

"I'm so proud of this group, we needed everyone today and it was a phenomenal performance."

Ethan Horvath, the hero for the U.S. soccer team after his late penalty save, spoke about his relationship with Zack Steffen:

"Me and Zack have been on the national team since we've been 14-years-old together ... He just said everyone believes in me and just do me"

U.S manager Gregg Berhalter was delighted for his group of boys who were led admirably by Christian Pulisic:

"We're a young side and we need to learn how to win,'' Berhalter said. "It's also about the fight and spirit. .. They really showed the heart of champions.''

Without much ado, let us take a look at the:

Best Tweets from USA 3-2 Mexico

The amazing finish to USA vs Mexico. A thread …



Pulisic with the penalty to go up 3-2



1/5#USMNT pic.twitter.com/pmZ2lRj9Cy — MJO (@mckinleyj) June 7, 2021

Being Mexican-American and watching USA vs Mexico pic.twitter.com/vK9bVlfOMo — 🇲🇽 (@FutbolFax) June 7, 2021

9:15 pm: Ahh in bed early after a fun weekend!



9:29 pm: USA VS MEXICO pic.twitter.com/ziRjA5lSPb — Banter FC (@BanterFC5) June 6, 2021

Average person watching Logan Paul vs floyd mayweather. Average person watching USA VS MEXICO. pic.twitter.com/c0aaXlOR9E — MarvelousMilner🤢 (@MarvelousMiIner) June 7, 2021

Christian Pulisic was truly Captain America for the USA soccer team

In a little over a week for @cpulisic_10:



🏆 Won Champions League

🏆 Won CONCACAF Nations League



Been lifting trophies lately 🔥 @ESPNFC pic.twitter.com/DkLrGZ5pKU — ESPN (@espn) June 7, 2021

3-2, Pulisic.



Captain America at it again 🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/xZc0dPCfty — Goal (@goal) June 7, 2021

🏆 Winning goal for the USA in the CONCACAF Nations League final, while captaining his country.



🏆 First American to win the Champions League.



In just 10 days for Christian Pulisic. Captain America. pic.twitter.com/IjIkQ46ybT — LDN (@LDNFootbalI) June 7, 2021

Christian Pulisic and Ethan Horvath’s handshake game 💪 pic.twitter.com/BkLqook2sG — CBS Sports Golazo (@CBSSportsGolazo) June 7, 2021

2' - Jesus Corona (0-1)

27' - Gio Reyna (1-1)

79' - Diego Lainez (1-2)

82' - Weston McKennie (2-2)

114' - Christian Pulisic (3-2)



INSTANT CLASSIC 🍿 #USAvMEX pic.twitter.com/bX8XPWuyo6 — ESPN FC (@ESPNFC) June 7, 2021

Captain America doing what Captain America does. CP10 🇺🇸 🔥 pic.twitter.com/2w09JansuV — Kωαme Benαιαh⭐⭐🐐 Champions of Europe (@kwamebenaiah) June 7, 2021

Chelsea's Best Player Doing his Ting



Imagines to be shocked



Captain America 🇺🇲🇺🇲🇺🇲#USMNT pic.twitter.com/tWYVSxx7DC — ConciergeOfCrime ⭐⭐🏆🏅 (@ChelsForLife32) June 7, 2021

For anyone wondering. This football game was old school football. Such an emotional game full of highs and lows made for an incredible watch. Highly recommend a watch for anyone that didn't see it. Truly worth it — Hockey Szn 🏒 (@DannyRCaps) June 7, 2021

Woah just saw how USA beat Mexico 3-2 to win the inaugural CONCِACAF Nations League!



82': Mckennie scores to force extra time.

114': Pulisic scores from the spot.

120' Substitute goalkeeper Ethan Horvath, who came in the 69' for Man City's Zack Steffen, saves Guardado pen. — Rayane Moussallem (@RioMoussallem) June 7, 2021

