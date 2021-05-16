Twitter explodes as Cristiano Ronaldo scores in Juventus' thrilling 3-2 victory over Inter

Juventus and Cristiano Ronaldo kept their chances of playing in the UEFA Champions League final alive by securing a thrilling 3-2 victory over Antonio Conte's Inter.

In a match which ebbed and flowed and had its fair share of controversial refereeing decisions, Juventus held their nerve and eked out a narrow win to move into 4th position ahead of Napoli, who have a game in hand.

Juventus took the lead through Cristiano Ronaldo in the 24th minute after they were awarded a penalty for a soft foul on Chiellini. Cristiano Ronaldo saw the penalty saved by Inter shot-stopper Samir Handanovic but he was on hand to sweep home the rebound and give his side the lead.

Soon after, Inter were awarded a penalty of their own as VAR ruled that Lautaro Martinez was fouled inside the box. Romelu Lukaku made no mistake from the spot to restore parity.

Juventus restored their lead in first-half stoppage time, however, as Juan Cuadrado's stunning strike from distance gave the Old Lady a crucial lead heading into half time.

Juventus and Inter both went hammer and tongs in the second half and the game took another twist when Rodrigo Bentancur was sent off in the 55th minute after a second yellow card.

Andrea Pirlo made a brave decision and subbed Cristiano Ronaldo in the 70th minute for Alvaro Morata as 10 men Juventus looked to guard their precarious lead.

Inter found the equalizer in the 83rd minute in controversial circumstances once again as Chiellini's own goal was allowed to stand after numerous checks on the VAR. It looked like Juventus' hopes of a Champions League place were ending, but there was one last twist as Juventus were awarded a penalty in the 88th minute.

In the absence of Cristiano Ronaldo, Juan Cuadrado stepped up to calmly dispatch his penalty and secure a crucial victory over Juventus. Speaking to Sky Italia after the match, Pirlo emphasized the importance of the victory:

“Winning was important to still have hope. We had an obligation to carry out our objective and we managed to win, despite some difficulties.

“We would not be talking about a fight for fourth place if we had always had the same determination as in the last few games.

Juventus manager Andrea Pirlo also spoke about his decision to substitute Cristiano Ronaldo. The Portuguese superstar went into the dressing room before the match ended, however, Pirlo said that Cristiano Ronaldo was happy in the dressing room.

“It was maybe the first time that he (Cristiano Ronaldo) has been happy to come off, as he would have had to chase shadows for the rest of the match seeing as we were down to 10 men. He was happy in the dressing room."

With intense speculation over Cristiano Ronaldo's future in the last few weeks, it will be interesting to see where the 5 time Ballon d'Or winner will be playing next season.

Without further ado, let us take a look at the:

Best Tweets from Juventus 3-2 Inter Milan

Juventus vs. Inter:



1-0: Ronaldo, 24’

1-1: Lukaku, pen. 35’

2-1: Cuadrado, 45+3’

🔴: Bentancur, 55’

🔄: Pirlo subs off Ronaldo, 70’

2-2: Chiellini, og 83’

3-2: Cuadrado, pen. 88’

🔴: Brozovic, 90+2’



Juve scrapping for their lives to reach next season’s Champions League 🤯 pic.twitter.com/RDXSSje5y4 — B/R Football (@brfootball) May 15, 2021

FT: Juventus 3-2 Inter Milan



A HUGE win for Juve in the fight for UCL qualification. pic.twitter.com/vQ9fzJVwOf — ESPN FC (@ESPNFC) May 15, 2021

Cristiano Ronaldo could break his own record of most goals in a single Juventus season (2 games left) Absolutely astonishing🐐✍️ pic.twitter.com/w2v983mcpJ — Diego | Fan (@ronaldocomps) May 15, 2021

Cristiano Ronaldo with Juventus:



- 132 matches.



- 101 goals.



- 22 Assists.



- Best goalscoring average in Juventus’ history (0.77). pic.twitter.com/VshMgYEg2C — The CR7 Timeline. (@TimelineCR7) May 15, 2021

Conte’s record at the Juventus Stadium as Inter coach: 0W-1D-2L.

All the three games without fans in the stands. pic.twitter.com/HiO1eP7vCq — Around Turin (@AroundTurin) May 15, 2021

Pirlo to @SkySport: “A guard of honor for Inter? The club complimented Inter and I think that's enough. In 9 years, nobody has never given Juventus a guard of honor.” — JuveFC (@juvefcdotcom) May 15, 2021

Juventus won 3 points but it could save Pirlos job? pic.twitter.com/OD4Z3FTcAr — Saturnion :) (@Saturnion96) May 15, 2021

🇮🇹 Story of the day: Atalanta will finish above Juventus in Serie A for the second time in history. Previous: 1961/62.



Unbelievable achievement. pic.twitter.com/iYZiqqUFlh — Adriano Del Monte (@adriandelmonte) May 15, 2021

Cristiano Ronaldo just keeps scoring goals for Juventus

29 Serie A goals for Cristiano Ronaldo this season ⚽️



Only Lewandowski above him in major leagues in 2020-21. pic.twitter.com/GgAACSqDji — B/R Football (@brfootball) May 15, 2021

🚨| Cristiano Ronaldo has now scored 777 official career goals. Special ✨ pic.twitter.com/gMpagqeiyJ — TeamCRonaldo. (@TeamCRonaldo) May 15, 2021

"Finished" Cristiano Ronaldo has same number of league goals as "Bdor favourite" Lionel Messi despite playing less games.



Points to be noted. pic.twitter.com/vx8jUbvmdF — CR7 Rap Rhymes (@cr7raprhymes) May 15, 2021

Cristiano Ronaldo is the active player with the most:



• Goals (777).

• Goals with his weak foot (141).

• Goals with his head (136).



The most complete goal scorer in history. pic.twitter.com/tAyYPvpwEa — TC. (@totalcristiano) May 15, 2021

Cristiano Ronaldo has 29 goals in 33 games in Serie A and no one is talking about it. The highest standards in football — Filipe Orlando (@MrFilipeOrlando) May 15, 2021

I guess we can probably say it... 😅 Cristiano Ronaldo is the Serie A top scorer of the season 👏🏻👏🏻 Great achievement considering he is the only one to win the top scorer ranking in 3 of the top 5 leagues ⚫️⚪️ pic.twitter.com/xqJ0bsYvaS — Around Turin (@AroundTurin) May 15, 2021

Cristiano Ronaldo with Juventus:



- 132 matches.



- 101 goals.



- 22 Assists.



- Best goalscoring average in Juventus’ history (0.77). pic.twitter.com/VshMgYEg2C — The CR7 Timeline. (@TimelineCR7) May 15, 2021

Cristiano Ronaldo is the player with:



- Most goals.

- Most right-footed goals.

- Most goals with weak-foot.

- Most headed goals.

- Most free kicks.

- Most penalty goals.

- Most hat-tricks.



Greatest of all time. pic.twitter.com/1p6OOa6wwj — The CR7 Timeline. (@TimelineCR7) May 14, 2021

Cristiano Ronaldo have scored 314 goals providing 71 assist since turning 30.



Age is just number 🐐 pic.twitter.com/6cgyM8uUH1 — Martial🇬🇭🇳🇬 (@RMAOzil10) May 15, 2021

Ronaldo and Messi this season:



Cristiano: 29 league Goals ✅

Messi: 29 League goals✅



CR7: 0.87 League Goal Ratio✅

Messi: 0.85 League Goal Ratio❌



CR7: 3 League Goals vs Top 3✅

Messi: 0 League Goal vs Top 3❌



One is getting Ballon d'Or shouts, one is called finished. pic.twitter.com/stbmXZxRfD — The CR7 Timeline. (@TimelineCR7) May 15, 2021

Pirlo to JTV: “Cuadrado? We're thinking of putting him in the freezer to make him cool at Wednesday's game.” 🇨🇴⚫ #JFC — Max Statman (@emaxstatman) May 16, 2021

Pirlo to @SkySport: "I haven't had time to think about the Coppa final yet, I was focused only on the very important match tonight. We'll have to recover from tomorrow. We'll talk about it later." pic.twitter.com/yTgWY2LEt2 — JuveFC (@juvefcdotcom) May 15, 2021

This Juventus vs Inter Milan game is very controversial — Man City Principal ⚽ ❤️💙 (@BarcaPrincipal) May 15, 2021

Juventus vs Inter Milan

5 goals

3 penalties

10 yellow cards

2 red cards



Amazing Match#JuventusInter#SerieA — Atinuke Yewande Esan (@EsanAtinuke124) May 15, 2021