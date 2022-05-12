Twitter explodes as Kevin de Bruyne’s historic 4-goal haul propels Manchester City to 5-1 win against Wolves

Manchester City ran the show against Wolves at the Molineux Stadium on Wednesday, May 11. The visitors took home all three points after a 5-1 victory, thanks to a Kevin De Bruyne masterclass.
They were unable to keep a clean sheet against an opponent they were expected to devour, but that won't stop the Cityzens from being excited about their position on the table. Now sitting three points ahead of Liverpool, City know they cannot afford to drop points as the two final games of the season loom.
Their clash against Wolves started on a fresh note, with Manchester City providing vibrant attacking intent from the first whistle.
Just seven minutes in, Kevin De Bruyne opened the scoring with a brilliant left-footed finish from the left side of the box. The midfield maestro partook in the build-up, flicking the ball to Bernado Silva before dashing in behind the defense to receive the return pass and place it clinically.
Wolves were quick to fight back, with a nice finish from 12 yards by Leander Dendoncker just after the 10-minute mark. The hosts took off on the counter attack, with Neto waiting on the left flank for Dendoncker to drive into the box before squaring a pass to the Belgian. Dendoncker wasted no time on the ball, placing a one-time finish into the bottom-right corner.
However, it would be the last quality effort from Wolves as City regained charge of the game and pounded the hosts with another four goals.
Kevin De Bruyne was on hand to set City off on a winning trajectory as he scored their second goal of the night in the 16th minute. The star followed up on a parry from Jose Sa, snatching the rebound and putting his name on the scoresheet again.
It was to be the Belgian's night in charge as he completed a brilliant hat-trick against Wolves' stumbling defense that seemed unable to stop him. De Bruyne provided the best goal of the game, sprinting inward from the right-flank and driving a flat curler past Jose Sa's hands in the 24th minute.
Manchester City continued their goalscoring in the second half against a disgruntled Wolves
There were some good efforts from the hosts as they struggled to deal with the constant vicious attacks from the visitors. However, the half-time break did little to give them a solution to deal with Kevin de Bruyne.
The midfield maestro wasted little time in adding a fourth goal to his exploits on the night, singlehandedly driving Wolves out of the game in their own stadium.
An hour into the game, De Bruyne kickstarted another vibrant attack, sending the Cityzens deep into Wolves' third. The ball came back to him from Phil Foden and he did what was expected, putting Jose Sa in more misery and handing Manchester City their fourth goal.
While De Bruyne's goals were over for the night, Manchester City weren't done just yet. It was Raheem Sterling who, latching onto a pinpoint cross from Joao Cancelo, scored their fifth goal of the night in the 84th minute.
Twitter understandably erupted, mostly due to the magic Kevin De Bruyne weaved on the night, with many fans clearly impressed with the Manchester City superstar. Here is a selection of tweets: