Twitter explodes as Kevin de Bruyne’s historic 4-goal haul propels Manchester City to 5-1 win against Wolves

Manchester City ran the show against Wolves at the Molineux Stadium on Wednesday, May 11. The visitors took home all three points after a 5-1 victory, thanks to a Kevin De Bruyne masterclass.

They were unable to keep a clean sheet against an opponent they were expected to devour, but that won't stop the Cityzens from being excited about their position on the table. Now sitting three points ahead of Liverpool, City know they cannot afford to drop points as the two final games of the season loom.

Their clash against Wolves started on a fresh note, with Manchester City providing vibrant attacking intent from the first whistle.

Just seven minutes in, Kevin De Bruyne opened the scoring with a brilliant left-footed finish from the left side of the box. The midfield maestro partook in the build-up, flicking the ball to Bernado Silva before dashing in behind the defense to receive the return pass and place it clinically.

Wolves were quick to fight back, with a nice finish from 12 yards by Leander Dendoncker just after the 10-minute mark. The hosts took off on the counter attack, with Neto waiting on the left flank for Dendoncker to drive into the box before squaring a pass to the Belgian. Dendoncker wasted no time on the ball, placing a one-time finish into the bottom-right corner.

However, it would be the last quality effort from Wolves as City regained charge of the game and pounded the hosts with another four goals.

Kevin De Bruyne was on hand to set City off on a winning trajectory as he scored their second goal of the night in the 16th minute. The star followed up on a parry from Jose Sa, snatching the rebound and putting his name on the scoresheet again.

It was to be the Belgian's night in charge as he completed a brilliant hat-trick against Wolves' stumbling defense that seemed unable to stop him. De Bruyne provided the best goal of the game, sprinting inward from the right-flank and driving a flat curler past Jose Sa's hands in the 24th minute.

Manchester City continued their goalscoring in the second half against a disgruntled Wolves

There were some good efforts from the hosts as they struggled to deal with the constant vicious attacks from the visitors. However, the half-time break did little to give them a solution to deal with Kevin de Bruyne.

The midfield maestro wasted little time in adding a fourth goal to his exploits on the night, singlehandedly driving Wolves out of the game in their own stadium.

An hour into the game, De Bruyne kickstarted another vibrant attack, sending the Cityzens deep into Wolves' third. The ball came back to him from Phil Foden and he did what was expected, putting Jose Sa in more misery and handing Manchester City their fourth goal.

While De Bruyne's goals were over for the night, Manchester City weren't done just yet. It was Raheem Sterling who, latching onto a pinpoint cross from Joao Cancelo, scored their fifth goal of the night in the 84th minute.

Twitter understandably erupted, mostly due to the magic Kevin De Bruyne weaved on the night, with many fans clearly impressed with the Manchester City superstar. Here is a selection of tweets:

Official Wolves Fans🐺 @WeAreWolvesFans



City were unreal tbf. We did ok in spells, could’ve had 3 ourselves. But City should’ve had about 10, I can’t even remember all of their chances there was that many, they hit the post 3 times That City side is unbelievable btw, that was a midfield lesson by Kevin De Bruyne…City were unreal tbf. We did ok in spells, could’ve had 3 ourselves. But City should’ve had about 10, I can’t even remember all of their chances there was that many, they hit the post 3 times That City side is unbelievable btw, that was a midfield lesson by Kevin De Bruyne…City were unreal tbf. We did ok in spells, could’ve had 3 ourselves. But City should’ve had about 10, I can’t even remember all of their chances there was that many, they hit the post 3 times😂

Aaron @AJMCFC_ @City_Xtra @SkySportsPL He should’ve but sterling could’ve scored a hat trick tbf @City_Xtra @SkySportsPL He should’ve but sterling could’ve scored a hat trick tbf

2Tuff2 @2Tuff2Shakurr @City_Xtra @DeBruyneKev @ManCity This game should have finished at least 1 - 9 but for Sterling’s misses and poor final passes. @City_Xtra @DeBruyneKev @ManCity This game should have finished at least 1 - 9 but for Sterling’s misses and poor final passes.

📲 SNS @Sholynation1 @City_Xtra @DeBruyneKev @ManCity Kevin De Bruyne Wolves:



4 goals

72 touches

🏻 100% tackles won

🗝 2 key pass

82.1% pass accuracy

🏼 46 passes completed

4 Long balls completed



10/10 performance Kevin De BruyneWolves:4 goals72 touches🏻 100% tackles won🗝 2 key pass82.1% pass accuracy🏼 46 passes completed4 Long balls completed10/10 performance @City_Xtra @DeBruyneKev @ManCity 🇧🇪 Kevin De Bruyne 🆚 Wolves: ⚽️ 4 goals 👟 72 touches💪🏻 100% tackles won🗝 2 key pass 👌 82.1% pass accuracy👍🏼 46 passes completed😳 4 Long balls completed 10/10 performance 🔥👑 https://t.co/hgCKNaQysW

ufodiama godwin @UfodiamaG @ManCity Can't even start imagining Haaland and De Bruyne in the same team..... @ManCity Can't even start imagining Haaland and De Bruyne in the same team.....🙆🙆🙆

Chigo (Black Tuesday) 20:10:2020 @ChigoOluwasegun

twitter.com/Watch_LFC/stat… Watch LFC @Watch_LFC The funniest thing about this De Bruyne performance is the voting for PFA POTY closed two days ago. The funniest thing about this De Bruyne performance is the voting for PFA POTY closed two days ago. So De Bruyne will basically use this four goals against Wolves to just win Man City player of the year award. So De Bruyne will basically use this four goals against Wolves to just win Man City player of the year award.😂 twitter.com/Watch_LFC/stat…

Triples @IamTriples_ Kevin De Bruyne 15 League goals

100m Lukaku 15 goals in all competition Kevin De Bruyne 15 League goals100m Lukaku 15 goals in all competition

Stephen Barrow @Stephen74326131 @TimSpiers City outstanding. Wolves shocking defensively. Midfield absent again. Neves anonymous. Chiquinho a bright spark . Wolves completely outclassed tonight. Congratulations De Bruyne. @TimSpiers City outstanding. Wolves shocking defensively. Midfield absent again. Neves anonymous. Chiquinho a bright spark . Wolves completely outclassed tonight. Congratulations De Bruyne. 👏

Actu Foot @ActuFoot_ La célébration de Kevin De Bruyne, clin d'œil à Erling Haaland. 🧘 La célébration de Kevin De Bruyne, clin d'œil à Erling Haaland. 🧘 https://t.co/T3nShuPHkM

Tom Greggan @Tom_Greggan An absolute privilege to watch Kevin de Bruyne in action tonight. Best in the world An absolute privilege to watch Kevin de Bruyne in action tonight. Best in the world 💙 https://t.co/hWNRpujszV

Seun Waheed Ibrahim @sheyhun4olaku I'm a united fan and in no books should anyone compare Bruno fernandes to De Brunye. Bruno can't lace De bruyne's boots I'm a united fan and in no books should anyone compare Bruno fernandes to De Brunye. Bruno can't lace De bruyne's boots

B/R Football @brfootball goals

assists



Kevin De Bruyne hits 200 goal involvements for Manchester City goalsassistsKevin De Bruyne hits 200 goal involvements for Manchester City 8️⃣4️⃣ goals1️⃣1️⃣6️⃣ assistsKevin De Bruyne hits 200 goal involvements for Manchester City 💥 https://t.co/L3F0o8VsFP

Trey @UTDTrey Took De Bruyne 1 hour to match Messi's league goals this season Took De Bruyne 1 hour to match Messi's league goals this season 😭

- @AnfieldRd96 Listen, sometimes you have to just applaud. De Bruyne is the best player in the league. Listen, sometimes you have to just applaud. De Bruyne is the best player in the league.

Edited by Puranjay Dixit