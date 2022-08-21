Create

Twitter explodes as Manchester City and Newcastle United play out entertaining 3-3 draw

Manchester City fans react to enthralling draw with Newcastle United
Jack Spedding
Modified Aug 21, 2022 11:33 PM IST

Manchester City came from 3-1 down to earn a point away at Newcastle United in their Premier League fixture on Sunday (August 21), which was the game of the season so far.

The Cityzens were the strong favorites heading into the clash, having comfortably won their opening two top-flight encounters. They took the lead early in the fifth minute. The hosts failed to stop Bernardo Silva's purposeful run before his cross found an unmarked Ilkay Gundogan.

GET IN GUNDO!!!!⚫️ 0-1 🔵 #ManCity https://t.co/MEh2U6gLNB

Phil Foden had the chance to lay off Erling Haaland to make it 2-0 for Manchester City. Instead, he elected to shoot in a scene that was eerily similar to last week's missed opportunity at Bournemouth. As he did throughout the game, Nick Pope pulled off an excellent save to deny the champions.

Newcastle improved by leaps and bounds as the half wore on. They got a deserved equalizer in the 28th minute when Miguel Almiron poked home a goal that was awarded by VAR. The Magpies continued to keep the pressure on the champions as they took the lead before half-time thanks to an excellent finish from striker Callum Wilson.

2-1 Newcastle United.THEY HAVE TAKEN THE LEAD VS MANCHESTER CITY!!! https://t.co/gtQlxV51c4

Manchester City launch spirited second-half fight back against Newcastle United

City continued to struggle against the Tyneside club as replacement centre-half John Stones was forced to illegally stop a promising run on the edge of the area.

Kieran Trippier lined up the free-kick and superbly fired the ball past Ederson to make it 3-1 and send the Toon Army wild. Manchester City never gave up though and they pulled one back when Haaland capitalized on some hesitant Newcastle defending and hammered home at the hour mark.

Haaland forced goalkeeper Nick Pope into two excellent saves, including when he was put through one-on-one midway through the second half. Kevin De Bruyne played Silva on and the Portuguese magician slotted home to equalize for Guardiola's men and ultimately claim a point.

He's awake. 🤖🔷 Erling Haaland's emphatic finish gives Manchester City a way back into the match 🔷 Bernardo Silva latches onto Kevin De Bruyne's pass to level proceedings𝗣𝗿𝗶𝗺𝗲. 𝗕𝗮𝗿𝗰𝗹𝗮𝘆𝘀. 🤯 #NUFC 3️⃣ ➖ 3️⃣ #MCFC https://t.co/jVCbr7Fes4

Trippier was then shown a red card by Australian referee Jarred Gillett for a high tackle on De Bruyne. However, Gillett was asked to consult VAR over the decision before changing his mind and reducing the England full-back's punishment to a yellow card.

Silva has been the subject of plenty of transfer speculation in recent months with Barcelona reportedly interested. However, a performance of this quality will make Guardiola determined not to sell the Portugal international, especially so close to the transfer window slamming shut.

Following the game, supporters took to Twitter to express their feelings about the enthalling encounter at St. James' Park, especially praising the 'man-of-the-match' performance of Allan Saint-Maximin.

Manchester City weren't ready for Newcastle 😰 https://t.co/vIgi497Cbp
@ManCity john stones. Wallet is suffering to mark Saint-Maximin, maybe pep didn't see that, change this defender
MANCHESTER CITY. WE ENTERTAIN.
If Bernardo Silva keeps making passes like that then he might well get his dream of not being paid any wages to play for Barcelona.
3-3.BERNARDO SILVA EQUALIZES AND THEY ARE BACK IN IT!!! DE BRUYNE MAGICAL PASS!! https://t.co/BSoaCtX63z
Bernardo Silva’s game by numbers vs. Newcastle United:90% pass accuracy5 ground duels won4 tackles won3 key passes1 assist1 goalHe led the come-back. 🔁 https://t.co/5PyNanbO3t
Man City with Haaland are losing to a team thanks to Callum Wilson.This script has been seen on Football Manager over 1 million times.
We might be losing but Haaland has had 20 touches https://t.co/j0Ebyp11mn
All of this is Foden’s fault, pass to Haaland, 2-0 and the game is done. https://t.co/gOEjAK6tHQ
Pep would be homeless without De Bruyne
Allan Saint-Maximin is cooking today
Saint-Maximin has got City on the ropes, incredible outlet
Newcastle are playing so well. So wasteful up front though. They could easily be level. Saint-Maximin is creating chaos.
Allan Saint Maximin is better than Havertz
Saint Maximin is killing City, Newcastle need to capitalise.
Saint Maximin vs Kyle Walker high lights https://t.co/GwLwwYQuQN
Allan Saint-Maximin is causing Man City all sorts of problems in the first half at St.James' Park. Providing a superb assist for Miguel Almiron. 😍 https://t.co/oecqyTa9FD
They absolutely cannot live with Saint-Maximin! Wow
Saint Maximin is an absolute joke btw. Insane footwork and literally beats any defender with ease 🔥
Saint-Maximin is so, so good. Been on this train for years. Goals and assists matter less when you can floor defences and put them to the sword all on your own. Let alone the Manchester City defence
Saint-Maximin's 'poor end product' is the biggest myth in the game. He's so underrated. His decision making, ball striking on both feet, and ability to carry the ball in each direction combined with his obvious explosiveness makes him one of the most dangerous attackers out there
Allan Saint-Maximin is one of the most frightening players in the league on the counter attack, imagine having to defend 1v1 against him Lmao
Pep needs to talk to Foden ffs,he is becoming selfish,if you can't score pass to Haaland 💀
100% Kyle Walker was garbage. Couldn’t do anything. Foden was pointless and selfishAlso Pep needs to be reminded he has players on the bench twitter.com/goodkidmancity…
Foden must hate Haaland or something
Foden must hate Haaland because why won’t you feed your striker fgs??
Turns out it’s not injuries that will stand in the way of Haaland getting the golden boot, it’s Foden refusing to pull it back
Phil Foden did the same AGAIN... could’ve easily squared to Erling Haaland, but instead opted to shoot himself. Pep absolutely furious.
Phil Foden has a shooting problem. Pass the bloody ball to Haaland
Foden didn't cut back to haaland for the 2nd match in a row https://t.co/JITFnDLM8G
Pep not too happy with Foden not passing to Haaland 👀
Phil Foden is genuinely so overrated.

Manchester City will next face Crystal Palace on August 27 while Newcastle go up against Wolverhampton Wanderers a day later.

