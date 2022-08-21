Twitter explodes as Manchester City and Newcastle United play out entertaining 3-3 draw

Manchester City came from 3-1 down to earn a point away at Newcastle United in their Premier League fixture on Sunday (August 21), which was the game of the season so far.

The Cityzens were the strong favorites heading into the clash, having comfortably won their opening two top-flight encounters. They took the lead early in the fifth minute. The hosts failed to stop Bernardo Silva's purposeful run before his cross found an unmarked Ilkay Gundogan.

Phil Foden had the chance to lay off Erling Haaland to make it 2-0 for Manchester City. Instead, he elected to shoot in a scene that was eerily similar to last week's missed opportunity at Bournemouth. As he did throughout the game, Nick Pope pulled off an excellent save to deny the champions.

Newcastle improved by leaps and bounds as the half wore on. They got a deserved equalizer in the 28th minute when Miguel Almiron poked home a goal that was awarded by VAR. The Magpies continued to keep the pressure on the champions as they took the lead before half-time thanks to an excellent finish from striker Callum Wilson.

Manchester City launch spirited second-half fight back against Newcastle United

City continued to struggle against the Tyneside club as replacement centre-half John Stones was forced to illegally stop a promising run on the edge of the area.

Kieran Trippier lined up the free-kick and superbly fired the ball past Ederson to make it 3-1 and send the Toon Army wild. Manchester City never gave up though and they pulled one back when Haaland capitalized on some hesitant Newcastle defending and hammered home at the hour mark.

Haaland forced goalkeeper Nick Pope into two excellent saves, including when he was put through one-on-one midway through the second half. Kevin De Bruyne played Silva on and the Portuguese magician slotted home to equalize for Guardiola's men and ultimately claim a point.

Trippier was then shown a red card by Australian referee Jarred Gillett for a high tackle on De Bruyne. However, Gillett was asked to consult VAR over the decision before changing his mind and reducing the England full-back's punishment to a yellow card.

Silva has been the subject of plenty of transfer speculation in recent months with Barcelona reportedly interested. However, a performance of this quality will make Guardiola determined not to sell the Portugal international, especially so close to the transfer window slamming shut.

Following the game, supporters took to Twitter to express their feelings about the enthalling encounter at St. James' Park, especially praising the 'man-of-the-match' performance of Allan Saint-Maximin.

🐷 @abelmitto @ManCity john stones. Wallet is suffering to mark Saint-Maximin, maybe pep didn't see that, change this defender @ManCity john stones. Wallet is suffering to mark Saint-Maximin, maybe pep didn't see that, change this defender

Paddy Power @paddypower If Bernardo Silva keeps making passes like that then he might well get his dream of not being paid any wages to play for Barcelona. If Bernardo Silva keeps making passes like that then he might well get his dream of not being paid any wages to play for Barcelona.

Out of Context Football Manager @nocontextfm1 Man City with Haaland are losing to a team thanks to Callum Wilson.



Roberto Rojas @RobertoRojas97 Allan Saint-Maximin is cooking today Allan Saint-Maximin is cooking today

Sam Lee @SamLee They absolutely cannot live with Saint-Maximin! Wow They absolutely cannot live with Saint-Maximin! Wow

EBL @EBL2017 Saint-Maximin's 'poor end product' is the biggest myth in the game. He's so underrated. His decision making, ball striking on both feet, and ability to carry the ball in each direction combined with his obvious explosiveness makes him one of the most dangerous attackers out there Saint-Maximin's 'poor end product' is the biggest myth in the game. He's so underrated. His decision making, ball striking on both feet, and ability to carry the ball in each direction combined with his obvious explosiveness makes him one of the most dangerous attackers out there

FPDontTakeTheL @FPDontTakeTheL Foden must hate Haaland or something Foden must hate Haaland or something

Manchester City will next face Crystal Palace on August 27 while Newcastle go up against Wolverhampton Wanderers a day later.

