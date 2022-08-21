Twitter explodes as Manchester City and Newcastle United play out entertaining 3-3 draw

Manchester City came from 3-1 down to earn a point away at Newcastle United in their Premier League fixture on Sunday (August 21), which was the game of the season so far.
The Cityzens were the strong favorites heading into the clash, having comfortably won their opening two top-flight encounters. They took the lead early in the fifth minute. The hosts failed to stop Bernardo Silva's purposeful run before his cross found an unmarked Ilkay Gundogan.
Phil Foden had the chance to lay off Erling Haaland to make it 2-0 for Manchester City. Instead, he elected to shoot in a scene that was eerily similar to last week's missed opportunity at Bournemouth. As he did throughout the game, Nick Pope pulled off an excellent save to deny the champions.
Newcastle improved by leaps and bounds as the half wore on. They got a deserved equalizer in the 28th minute when Miguel Almiron poked home a goal that was awarded by VAR. The Magpies continued to keep the pressure on the champions as they took the lead before half-time thanks to an excellent finish from striker Callum Wilson.
Manchester City launch spirited second-half fight back against Newcastle United
City continued to struggle against the Tyneside club as replacement centre-half John Stones was forced to illegally stop a promising run on the edge of the area.
Kieran Trippier lined up the free-kick and superbly fired the ball past Ederson to make it 3-1 and send the Toon Army wild. Manchester City never gave up though and they pulled one back when Haaland capitalized on some hesitant Newcastle defending and hammered home at the hour mark.
Haaland forced goalkeeper Nick Pope into two excellent saves, including when he was put through one-on-one midway through the second half. Kevin De Bruyne played Silva on and the Portuguese magician slotted home to equalize for Guardiola's men and ultimately claim a point.
Trippier was then shown a red card by Australian referee Jarred Gillett for a high tackle on De Bruyne. However, Gillett was asked to consult VAR over the decision before changing his mind and reducing the England full-back's punishment to a yellow card.
Silva has been the subject of plenty of transfer speculation in recent months with Barcelona reportedly interested. However, a performance of this quality will make Guardiola determined not to sell the Portugal international, especially so close to the transfer window slamming shut.
Following the game, supporters took to Twitter to express their feelings about the enthalling encounter at St. James' Park, especially praising the 'man-of-the-match' performance of Allan Saint-Maximin.
Manchester City will next face Crystal Palace on August 27 while Newcastle go up against Wolverhampton Wanderers a day later.
