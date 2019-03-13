Twitter: Fans troll Real Madrid after Cristiano Ronaldo masterclass seals Champions League qualification for Juventus

Cristiano Ronaldo scored a sensational hat-trick against Atletico Madrid

Cristiano Ronaldo netted a sensational hat-trick as Juventus overturned a 2-0 first-leg loss to win 3-0 against Atletico Madrid in the last 16 of the Champions League. The Portuguese gave football fans a timely reminder of his ruthlessness as his goals sealed a quarter-final berth for the Serie A Champions.

Having lost 2-0 in the first leg at the Wanda Metropolitano, Juventus needed a special performance to overturn the result at home. The opening half hour was largely one-sided, with the Italian champions dominating play, while Atletico Madrid sat deep and defended.

However, the moment of glory came in the 27th minute when Cristiano Ronaldo scored to renew the hopes of Juventus fans. The Portuguese rose highest to head home from a Federico Bernardeschi cross to put Max Allegri’s side into the lead. The Serie A leaders continued to dominate but found it increasingly hard to find a way past Atletico’s resolute defense.

Neither team could add to the scoring as the first half ended 1-0 in favour of Juventus. The second half started in similar fashion, as the Serie A side enjoyed the larger share of possession. But unlike in the first half, it took just four minutes after the restart for Juve to get on the scoresheet.

Ronaldo was again in the thick of affairs as he applied a lethal finish past Jan Oblak to make it 2-0 to Juve on the night and 2-2 on aggregate. The Portuguese has been in this kind of situation before, and he showed great character to pull his side level.

Once that second goal went in, it was only a matter of time before Ronaldo completed his hat-trick. The Portuguese demonstrated courage and calm to slot home from the penalty spot to make the scoreline 3-0 to Juventus.

Ronaldo's performance has sparked Twitter into a meltdown, with fans taking to Twitter to troll Real Madrid who were eliminated from the Champions League by Ajax.

Here are some of the best tweets:

I don’t Think Real Madrid needed Zidane, They just need Ronaldo. 👑 pic.twitter.com/V7IvjP6ASz — Kentos jr🏅 (@kentos_v) March 12, 2019

The truth is, Real Madrid would not have sacked two managers this season if Ronaldo was still at the club. The truth is, Juventus would be out of the CL if Ronaldo was at Real Madrid. His influence should not be underestimated. He is an icon of our sport. #Ronaldo #JUVATM pic.twitter.com/PPo2oWh50U — Kedar Shahi (@Kedarshahi1) March 12, 2019

Did it against wolfsburg. Did it everytime in Real Madrid. Did it again for Juventus. Simply the GOAT 🐐 #Ronaldo pic.twitter.com/Qc51aGCzQa — RaffeyKhan (@RK4KDOT) March 12, 2019

Real Madrid fans looking at Ronaldo's performance tonight pic.twitter.com/xGnnQ4j2RT — Soccer Nation (@SoccerNationNg) March 12, 2019

We were never Real Madrid supporters, after all we were just following 🐐🐐 Ronaldo pic.twitter.com/2FIdhPifs0 — Mr.Bhampetsheni (@Mr_Khamboole) March 12, 2019

Me when Zidane came back to Real Madrid but Ronaldo is at Juventus pic.twitter.com/cvgCCulfe7 — Amir (@CrZoloh) March 11, 2019

Real Madrid players After Watching Ronaldo 😂😂😂#JuveAtleti



Follow For

Follow Back pic.twitter.com/rJ4hjOvATZ — Mimi-Allen Iheanyi💙💙 (@IheanyiMimi) March 12, 2019

Ronaldo when he see's Zidane go to real madrid pic.twitter.com/oOHh3Mx5K8 — HDM (@happy_dman) March 11, 2019

Real Madrid now after Ronaldo's performance today #ChampionsLeague pic.twitter.com/MwtqGigOhE — Prezzy Machiavelli (@Godamnman) March 12, 2019

Call me whatever you want, this night for me just made the Ajax loss 100x easier, if there’s no Real Madrid, there’s Cristiano Ronaldo, deep down, I still have one player who can win the fourth in a row. My favorite player ever, el mejor del mundo, 🐐 pic.twitter.com/etAOVNqTmo — Ardit (@Iscoholic) March 12, 2019

Real Madrid fans watching Ronaldo... pic.twitter.com/RnJlAXvsDI — FootballFunnys (@FootballFunnnys) March 12, 2019

Real Madrid fans dragging Florentino Perez out of the Santiago Bernabeu to explain why he sold Cristiano Ronaldo pic.twitter.com/5Jp6xkDV5M — Soccer Nation (@SoccerNationNg) March 12, 2019

I am actually confused right now



Can someone please just tell why Real Madrid just had to let Ronaldo leave?

It's tonight the thing is just shocking me#JUVATL #Ronaldo pic.twitter.com/hWqIicTZyj — David A'Deji (@Temi_dayve) March 12, 2019

@realmadrid bought #Ronaldo for €94m, had him in his prime for 9 years, sold him for €100m and still made a loss.#UCL pic.twitter.com/sVGDcj77Nj — M A S T E R M I N D✳ (@M_bello24) March 12, 2019

