Twitter reacts as Cristiano Ronaldo's girlfriend tears up during Juventus 3-0 win over Atletico
Juventus registered a phenomenal comeback in the Champions League as they overturned their two-goal deficit from the first leg to book a spot in the quarter finals of the competition.
Cristiano Ronaldo emerged as the savior for the Old Lady as he netted an incredible hat-trick to give the hosts a 3-0 win and a 3-2 aggregate victory.
The hat-trick helped the Portuguese secure multiple records last night. Not only does he have the joint-most hat-tricks in the Champions League alongside Lionel Messi, he also became the first player in history to score 125 UEFA club competition goals.
Speaking to Sky Italia after the game, Ronaldo said (via Football Italia), "It had to be a special night and it was. This is the mentality you need in the Champions League."
"It had to be a special night and it was, not just for the goals, but for the team and their incredible attitude. This is the mentality you need in the Champions League and we are on the right track."
"This is why Juve brought me in, to help on magic nights like this."
In the midst of the celebrations, fans noticed that Ronaldo's long-term girlfriend Georgina Rodriguez was reduced to tears after the five-time Ballon d'Or winner completed his hat-trick.
Rodriguez later took to Instagram to post a throwback picture of her boyfriend with a warm caption which translates to, "This 3-0 nobody steals it. You deserve it, not for the 3 goals tonight. You deserve it for your dedication, for what you get in the club where you are. You are a trailer for your teammates, coach and everyone we admire and support every day. Karma exists. God knows, God gives it to you, because the world of soccer is yours. WE LOVE YOU. Cristianito, Mateo, Eva, Alana, Georgina."
