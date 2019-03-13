Twitter reacts as Cristiano Ronaldo's girlfriend tears up during Juventus 3-0 win over Atletico

Rachel Syiemlieh FOLLOW ANALYST News 11.35K // 13 Mar 2019, 13:12 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Image Courtesy: Twitter

Juventus registered a phenomenal comeback in the Champions League as they overturned their two-goal deficit from the first leg to book a spot in the quarter finals of the competition.

Cristiano Ronaldo emerged as the savior for the Old Lady as he netted an incredible hat-trick to give the hosts a 3-0 win and a 3-2 aggregate victory.

The hat-trick helped the Portuguese secure multiple records last night. Not only does he have the joint-most hat-tricks in the Champions League alongside Lionel Messi, he also became the first player in history to score 125 UEFA club competition goals.

Speaking to Sky Italia after the game, Ronaldo said (via Football Italia), "It had to be a special night and it was. This is the mentality you need in the Champions League."

"It had to be a special night and it was, not just for the goals, but for the team and their incredible attitude. This is the mentality you need in the Champions League and we are on the right track."

"This is why Juve brought me in, to help on magic nights like this."

In the midst of the celebrations, fans noticed that Ronaldo's long-term girlfriend Georgina Rodriguez was reduced to tears after the five-time Ballon d'Or winner completed his hat-trick.

Rodriguez later took to Instagram to post a throwback picture of her boyfriend with a warm caption which translates to, "This 3-0 nobody steals it. You deserve it, not for the 3 goals tonight. You deserve it for your dedication, for what you get in the club where you are. You are a trailer for your teammates, coach and everyone we admire and support every day. Karma exists. God knows, God gives it to you, because the world of soccer is yours. WE LOVE YOU. Cristianito, Mateo, Eva, Alana, Georgina."

Fans have since taken to Twitter to react to the incident:

Georgina is all of us after @Cristiano’s 3rd goal 😍😭 pic.twitter.com/yyDnvCJUYg — Cristiano Ronaldo (@TheRonaldoTeam) March 12, 2019

Georgina Rodriguez and Cristiano Junior in tears. When it comes to champions league Ronaldo is champions league itself #CR7



A picture is worth a thousand words. pic.twitter.com/eHxnQIRtcO — JosephLeonardo (@iamleonardo_7) March 13, 2019

Georgina in tears after seeing Ronaldo having an affair with Atletico Madrid pic.twitter.com/G2dx3Olfuh — SaM (@LibanoJuventino) March 12, 2019

Georgina Rodriguez cried in audience😭 Glad to be a family together! Appreciate the miracle made by Ronaldo with Juve spirit!! #FinoAllaFineForzaJuventus pic.twitter.com/LWA5JjVtF2 — 潘国祥 (@Guoxiang_Pan) March 12, 2019

Dear Kings, Get you a Queen like Georgina Rodriguez who will publicly shed tears in awe of your greatness. #Ronaldo — Obinna Onuoha (@kruseaphix) March 12, 2019

The support Cristiano Ronaldo gets from Georgina Rodriguez is a forever mood pic.twitter.com/HzeTJDHEwR — EZE.AZ (@EZEAZ19) March 13, 2019

Georgina Rodriguez cried in audience😭 Glad to be a family together! Appreciate the miracle made by Ronaldo with Juve spirit!! #FinoAllaFineForzaJuventus pic.twitter.com/LWA5JjVtF2 — 潘国祥 (@Guoxiang_Pan) March 12, 2019

I want to make my future wife proud and happy just like how Ronaldo makes Georgina, her reaction is amazing — OSCAR RICHARD (@Gemini27th) March 12, 2019

These ain't even tears of Joy from Georgina... These are tears of shock... Like "WHO THE FUCK IS THAT ON THE PITCH" THAT CAN'T BE MY HUSBAND😭😭😭😭#Ronaldo #JuveAtleti pic.twitter.com/Ax7Y7zoGu6 — 👑Superstar_Orcabi🎧🎙🎤💕🇳🇬 (@Orcabi_music) March 12, 2019

Advertisement