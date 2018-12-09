Twitter reacts as Manchester City fail to continue unbeaten run in the Premier League

Pep Guardiola was outwitted by Maurizio Sarri

The Citizens were outclassed by Chelsea at Stamford Bridge and it was one of the rare occasions where Pep Guardiola's men have failed to score. Manchester City have been flying since the opening match day game against Arsenal and from then, they have gone on to net 45 goals, the most in the Premier League.

With the loss, it meant that Liverpool's earlier victory over Bournemouth in the day saw the Reds overtake Manchester City to take the top spot of the table rankings this weekend. Only one point separates the top two sides and there is an eight point gap difference between leaders Liverpool and Arsenal, who are in fifth.

They absorbed all the pressure that the Citizens were exerting on them before successfully breaking out for a counter attack. Chelsea made their chances count whereas City failed to do so. Leroy Sane, Bernardo Silva and Riyad Mahrez all had chances to get their names on the scoresheet, but they failed to do so.

In Guardiola's words, " We were outstanding except for 58 minutes". It was a match where his players were expected to win but the Blues had other plans in mind and successfully stopped them. The former Barcelona manager continued to look optimistic in the post-match press conference as he explained that his aim is to win the title, not become 'Invincibles' in England.

Manchester City are expected to return to winning ways when they host Everton at the Etihad Stadium for the next domestic game.

Now, Liverpool remain the only side unbeaten in the Premier League. However, the title race is getting more and more thrilling after Chelsea reduced the gap even further. A difference of eight points may seem too big for now, but if the top two clubs were to drop some points along the way, it will be possible for Chelsea and Arsenal to join in the race too. Here was how fans reacted to City's first Premier League defeat of the season.

Today was so @ChelseaFC

Lose to @Wolves on Wednesday and beat @ManCity on Saturday!!

Never a dull moment being a @ChelseaFC fan!!

I love my club!! 💙💙 — Jason Victor Cundy (@jasoncundy05) December 8, 2018

—Liverpool ✅

—PSG ✅

—Juventus ✅

—Dortmund ✅

—Manchester City ❌



Remaining unbeaten teams in Europe’s top 5️⃣ leagues 🔥 pic.twitter.com/BuQTSfrW8q — B/R Football (@brfootball) December 8, 2018

16 games into a 38 game season and Arsenal fans are celebrating a Manchester City loss, not because they're in a title race but because they fear for their invincible title.



Success naturally brings envy. — El Cerebro (@tuale_CA) December 8, 2018

Clean sheet against Manchester City.

My keeper. 🧤 pic.twitter.com/UA4eD0mtNs — #Willian&Morata Fan. 🚬 (@EmenaIo) December 8, 2018

Beat Manchester City, but now Liverpool are top of the league. pic.twitter.com/2mfKU6wANi — Lav (@LavCFC) December 8, 2018

Eden Hazard on Manchester City : “The only thing they don’t have is Eden Hazard! That is the difference.”



Full time : Chelsea 2-0 City, Hazard 2 assists. pic.twitter.com/RLJ49mFJdC — Pys (@CFCPys) December 8, 2018

Eden Hazard with two assist's against Manchester City. pic.twitter.com/5C7ANrWV69 — TweetChelseaUK (@TweetChelseaUK) December 8, 2018

So

Man city beat Arsenal

Arsenal beat Spurs

Spurs beat Chelsea

Chelsea beat Man city



Man utd beat Fulham 😂😂



I love this league 🙌🙌 pic.twitter.com/uHxmtA6zDf — BOSS DADDY (@Maduchi18) December 8, 2018

In case you missed today's Chelsea vs Man City match up, here are the highlights #CHEMCI pic.twitter.com/LutmSILEte — www.KRAKS.co (@KraksTV) December 8, 2018

Guardiola's three loses against Chelsea are more than he has had against any other club as a manager. (Via @OptaJoe) #CHEMCI #CFC #MCFC — Nizaar Kinsella (@NizaarKinsella) December 8, 2018

