Twitter reacts as Manchester United beat Leicester City 2-1 in the season opener

Superb penalty

Despite the rumoured transfer conflict between Jose Mourinho and Paul Pogba, Mourinho handed the captaincy to Pogba, and the French midfielder delivered in style.

In Mourinho's words; "Pogba was a monster on the field, and was rightly awarded the man of the match".

Pogba who joined the Manchester United setup just four days before the match, never looked like he missed pre-season friendlies. He was in his groove, and opened the scoring with a third minute penalty.

United had many chances throughout the match, but their second goal of the match came in the 83rd minute. Man Utd defender Luke Shaw scored his first senior goal after an excellent through ball from Juan Mata.

The second goal ensured United had three points in their kitty. Jamie Vardy came on as a substitute and scored a consolation goal for Leicester City, but that was not enough to trouble Manchester United.

The goal scorers for United - Pogba and Shaw spoke after the match. The remarks of the two players are followed by Twitter reactions to the match.

Pogba's post-match remarks

Paul Pogba who scored the opening goal of the season spoke to Sky Sports after his team win. Here's what the World Cup winner had to say about his experiences in Russia:

"I won't be full from a World Cup. I know it's a great cup, it will stay in my mind, but I want to win all the trophies.

I haven't won the Premier League, I haven't won the Champions League, I haven't won the Euros so there are more to win.

That [the World Cup] is in the past, it is part of history. I am someone who likes challenges and wants to progress and you have to leave it behind now."

Pogba also reinstated that his focus is now completely on the Premier League.

"You have to keep it in mind, but you have to keep working to get better and better because I am still quite young. I want to progress and get better again and I want to win more trophies.

We should start the Premier League with a win and we did today. We knew it was going to be difficult because some of us, including myself, didn't have any pre-season games.

I came back on Monday so it was very difficult for the legs and the stamina but we played very well. We just want to go up and that's it."

He also put up a photo on Instagram with the caption - "I'll always give my best to the fans and my teammates no matter what's going on".

The message was in the aftermath of the transfer news about his suspected move to Barcelona.

Shaw's post-match remarks

Speaking to Sky sports the Manchester United defender had a lot to say about his first goal for Manchester United.

"It was my first goal and that is all that was important, it doesn't matter how I scored. I was meant to come inside and I managed to get in front of him [his marker] and put it in. It's the best feeling I have had in my career."

He spoke at length about the hard yards put in by him.

"I have worked really hard over the pre-season, and I had a lot of time to reflect, and work on what I needed to. Even tonight, I know I can be better and that is what I want to keep showing the manager.

I don't want to speak too soon after one game, but I want to be up there with the best left-backs in the world.

He concluded by talking about his aspirations to play for England.

"I have the foundations to do that here with the manager and my team-mates at Manchester United.

I want to play for England and I want to be involved again. I don't think I was playing as well as I could with my attacking capabilities last season, and that's what I'm known for."

Twitter reactions

Have to say...well I don’t have to but I will....Paul Pogba’s performance after everything that’s happened to him over the last month or two, as well as the lack of pre season training, has been truly remarkable. Superb. 👏👏 — Gary Lineker (@GaryLineker) August 10, 2018

Pogba with a penalty run-up that you can only do just after winning the World Cup. Spectacular. — Brooks Peck (@BrooksDT) August 10, 2018

The only way that run up from Paul Pogba could have been better would have been if he did a front flip. — Jordan Culver (@JordanCulver) August 10, 2018

I feel like I aged 10 years during Pogba's penalty run-up. #MUNLEI — Jeff Rueter (@jeffrueter) August 10, 2018

Here's another look at that run up from Pogba#MUNLEI pic.twitter.com/7BQOgLkRTm — Ladbrokes (@Ladbrokes) August 10, 2018

Thought my Sky Sports was buffering on that Pogba penalty run-up — Sam Wallace (@SamWallaceTel) August 10, 2018

Alexis Sanchez sold us dreams this pre-season 😭😂 — José (@MourinhoMindset) August 10, 2018

Alexis Sanchez for Arsenal vs Alexis Sanchez for Man Utd. pic.twitter.com/Fv4yOoKmHA — Footy Humour (@FootyHumour) August 10, 2018

The number of times Alexis Sanchez lost the ball look like a FPL league code. 😂😂😂 — WelBeast Backup (@WellBeast) August 10, 2018

Not a perfect performance but plenty to be optimistic about, Pereira, Pogba, Bailly, Lindelof, Shaw, Fred were all positives. I’ll take that — Pilib De Brún (Phil Brown) (@Malachians) August 10, 2018

Death, taxes and David de Gea wondersaves. — Jonas Giæver (@CheGiaevara) August 10, 2018

Perfectly appropriate that Mourinho's favourite two players get United off to a winning start! — Dean Jones (@DeanJonesBR) August 10, 2018

Keep Eric Bailly fit at all costs. Such a classy defender. So important to Manchester United this season. — Liam Canning (@LiamPaulCanning) August 10, 2018

So happy for @LukeShaw23 well done fella keep believing ⚽️ — Andrew Cole (@vancole9) August 10, 2018

If Alexis Sanchez was a dog, he'd be the kind of dog that would fetch a tennis ball, but lose it on the way back to you. — Coral (@Coral) August 10, 2018

Luke Shaw scores the 1st senior goal of his career in his 141st app (134 club, 7 England) 👏⚽️ pic.twitter.com/a2uBSGA2IK — Sky Sports Statto (@SkySportsStatto) August 10, 2018

Jose Mourinho celebrating Luke Shaw's goal 😭😭😭 pic.twitter.com/O77EJXdiM3 — José (@MourinhoMindset) August 10, 2018

Luke Shaw scores his first career goal and Eric Bailly loves it so much he has sprinted the length of the pitch to mob him. #mufc — Samuel Luckhurst (@samuelluckhurst) August 10, 2018

So pleased for @LukeShaw23 to have his name on the scoresheet! A long time coming for a definite fans’ favourite 🙌⚽️ — Rachel Riley (@RachelRileyRR) August 10, 2018

Delighted for Luke Shaw. His first senior goal of his career. Good performance by him, too, well in. — Liam Canning (@LiamPaulCanning) August 10, 2018

If there's one player that really, really deserved that goal, it's Luke Shaw. Well in. — Jonas Giæver (@CheGiaevara) August 10, 2018

