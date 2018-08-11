Twitter reacts as Manchester United beat Leicester City 2-1 in the season opener
Despite the rumoured transfer conflict between Jose Mourinho and Paul Pogba, Mourinho handed the captaincy to Pogba, and the French midfielder delivered in style.
In Mourinho's words; "Pogba was a monster on the field, and was rightly awarded the man of the match".
Pogba who joined the Manchester United setup just four days before the match, never looked like he missed pre-season friendlies. He was in his groove, and opened the scoring with a third minute penalty.
United had many chances throughout the match, but their second goal of the match came in the 83rd minute. Man Utd defender Luke Shaw scored his first senior goal after an excellent through ball from Juan Mata.
The second goal ensured United had three points in their kitty. Jamie Vardy came on as a substitute and scored a consolation goal for Leicester City, but that was not enough to trouble Manchester United.
The goal scorers for United - Pogba and Shaw spoke after the match. The remarks of the two players are followed by Twitter reactions to the match.
Pogba's post-match remarks
Paul Pogba who scored the opening goal of the season spoke to Sky Sports after his team win. Here's what the World Cup winner had to say about his experiences in Russia:
"I won't be full from a World Cup. I know it's a great cup, it will stay in my mind, but I want to win all the trophies.
I haven't won the Premier League, I haven't won the Champions League, I haven't won the Euros so there are more to win.
That [the World Cup] is in the past, it is part of history. I am someone who likes challenges and wants to progress and you have to leave it behind now."
Pogba also reinstated that his focus is now completely on the Premier League.
"You have to keep it in mind, but you have to keep working to get better and better because I am still quite young. I want to progress and get better again and I want to win more trophies.
We should start the Premier League with a win and we did today. We knew it was going to be difficult because some of us, including myself, didn't have any pre-season games.
I came back on Monday so it was very difficult for the legs and the stamina but we played very well. We just want to go up and that's it."
He also put up a photo on Instagram with the caption - "I'll always give my best to the fans and my teammates no matter what's going on".
The message was in the aftermath of the transfer news about his suspected move to Barcelona.
Shaw's post-match remarks
Speaking to Sky sports the Manchester United defender had a lot to say about his first goal for Manchester United.
"It was my first goal and that is all that was important, it doesn't matter how I scored. I was meant to come inside and I managed to get in front of him [his marker] and put it in. It's the best feeling I have had in my career."
He spoke at length about the hard yards put in by him.
"I have worked really hard over the pre-season, and I had a lot of time to reflect, and work on what I needed to. Even tonight, I know I can be better and that is what I want to keep showing the manager.
I don't want to speak too soon after one game, but I want to be up there with the best left-backs in the world.
He concluded by talking about his aspirations to play for England.
"I have the foundations to do that here with the manager and my team-mates at Manchester United.
I want to play for England and I want to be involved again. I don't think I was playing as well as I could with my attacking capabilities last season, and that's what I'm known for."
Twitter reactions
