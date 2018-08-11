Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create & Earn
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

First United goal a career highlight for impressive Shaw

Omnisport
NEWS
News
181   //    11 Aug 2018, 04:02 IST
shaw-cropped
Manchester United's Luke Shaw

Luke Shaw's first Manchester United goal in a strong showing against Leicester City was the best moment of the left-back's career to date.

Shaw has struggled during his time at United, suffering with serious injuries, inconsistent form and general fitness issues.

The former Southampton defender featured just 11 times in the Premier League last term and was publicly criticised on occasions by his manager, Jose Mourinho.

But, following a solid pre-season, Shaw impressed in Friday's 2-1 win over Leicester, scoring what proved to be the winning goal - his first in senior football - when he converted from close range in the 83rd minute.

"It was my first goal and that is all that was important, it doesn't matter how I scored," Shaw told Sky Sports.

"I was meant to come inside and I managed to get in front of him [his marker] and put it in. It's the best feeling I have had in my career.

"I have worked really hard over the pre-season and I had a lot of time to reflect, and work on what I needed to. Even tonight, I know I can be better and that is what I want to keep showing the manager.

"I don't want to speak too soon after one game, but I want to be up there with the best left-backs in the world.

"I have the foundations to do that here with the manager and my team-mates at Manchester United. I want to play for England and I want to be involved again.

"I don't think I was playing as well as I could with my attacking capabilities last season, and that's what I'm known for."

Topics you might be interested in:
Premier League 2018-19 Manchester United
Omnisport
NEWS
3 Manchester United transfers that attracted record fees
RELATED STORY
Manchester United: 3 top players who have made over 400...
RELATED STORY
5 Strikers Who Regretted Leaving Manchester United
RELATED STORY
Manchester United 2-1 Real Madrid: 5 Positives  for Red...
RELATED STORY
Top 5 Manchester United Bargains of the Sir Alex Ferguson...
RELATED STORY
Shaw: I want to be first name on Man United teamsheet
RELATED STORY
5 Youngsters who can shine for Manchester United this...
RELATED STORY
Premier League 2018-19: August preview for Manchester United
RELATED STORY
Reports: Manchester United desperate to sign Barcelona...
RELATED STORY
10 times Cristiano Ronaldo stunned everyone with his...
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Premier League 2018-19
Matches Points Table
Week 1
FT MAN LEI
2 - 1
 Manchester United vs Leicester City
Today NEW TOT 05:00 PM Newcastle vs Tottenham
Today AFC CAR 07:30 PM AFC Bournemouth vs Cardiff City
Today FUL CRY 07:30 PM Fulham vs Crystal Palace
Today HUD CHE 07:30 PM Huddersfield Town vs Chelsea
Today WAT BRI 07:30 PM Watford vs Brighton & Hove Albion
Today WOL EVE 10:00 PM Wolverhampton Wanderers vs Everton
Tomorrow LIV WES 06:00 PM Liverpool vs West Ham
Tomorrow SOU BUR 06:00 PM Southampton vs Burnley
Tomorrow ARS MAN 08:30 PM Arsenal vs Manchester City
All Fixtures →
select leagues:
Featured
Premier League 2018-19
La Liga 2018-19
Bundesliga 2018-19
Ligue 1
UEFA Champions League 2018-19
Contact Us Advertise with Us