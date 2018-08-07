Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
UEFA Champions League winners list: Only 22 teams have ever won the trophy since the 1955-56 season

Vishwanath Reddy T
ANALYST
Stats
393   //    07 Aug 2018, 21:33 IST

UEFA Champions League & UEFA Cup Draw

The Champions League conducted by the Union of European Football Associations(UEFA) is the most prestigious club-football tournament in the World. Top European clubs from all major football leagues compete for the coveted trophy.

The European Cup, which had run since 1955 was renamed as UEFA Champions League in 1992 but the trophy presented is still known as the European Cup.

Clubs from Spain and England have dominated the league winning 18 and 12 titles respectively. Even with Spanish teams lifting the most cups, England has the highest number of winning teams - 5.

Real Madrid have recently won their 13th title after defeating Liverpool 3-1 in 2018 final. The team next to Real Madrid on the list is AC Milan with 7 titles. With Madrid maintaining a big lead, it might take a few decades for other teams to beat Los Blancos on this list.

Most Champions League Titles:

Real Madrid v Club Atletico de Madrid - UEFA Champions League Final

Real Madrid - 13

AC Milan - 7

Bayern Munich - 5

Barcelona - 5

Liverpool -5

Ajax - 4

Internazionale Milano - 3

Manchester United - 3

Juventus - 2

Benfica - 2

Nottingham Forest - 2

Porto - 2

Apart from the above mentioned multiple time winners, Celtic, Feyenoord, Aston Villa, Hamburg, Steaua București, PSV Eindhoven, Red Star Belgrade, Marseille, Borussia Dortmund, and Chelsea have lifted the coveted trophy once in the history of the tournament.

Champions League finalists, year-by-year:

S.No.     Season              Winners                          Runners-up

1             1955–56              Real Madrid                     Reims

2             1956–57              Real Madrid                     Fiorentina

3             1957–58              Real Madrid                     Milan

4             1958–59              Real Madrid                     Reims

5             1959–60              Real Madrid                    Eintracht Frankfurt

6             1960–61              Benfica                            Barcelona

7             1961–62              Benfica                            Real Madrid

8             1962–63              Milan                               Benfica

9             1963–64              Internazionale Milano  Real Madrid

10          1964–65              Internazionale Milano   Benfica

11          1965–66              Real Madrid                      Partizan

12          1966–67              Celtic                                Internazionale Milano

13          1967–68              Manchester United       Benfica

14          1968–69              Milan                                Ajax

15          1969–70              Feyenoord                       Celtic

16          1970–71              Ajax                                  Panathinaikos

17          1971–72              Ajax                                  Internazionale Milano

18          1972–73              Ajax                                  Juventus

19          1973–74              Bayern Munich               Atlético Madrid

20          1974–75              Bayern Munich               Leeds United

21          1975–76              Bayern Munich               Saint-Étienne

22          1976–77              Liverpool                          Borussia Mönchengladbach

23          1977–78              Liverpool                          Club Brugge

24          1978–79              Nottingham Forest         Malmö FF

25          1979–80              Nottingham Forest         Hamburg

26          1980–81              Liverpool                          Real Madrid

27          1981–82              Aston Villa                        Bayern Munich

28          1982–83              Hamburg                          Juventus

29          1983–84              Liverpool                          Roma

30          1984–85              Juventus                          Liverpool

31          1985–86              Steaua București             Barcelona

32          1986–87              Porto                                Bayern Munich

33          1987–88              PSV Eindhoven               Benfica

34          1988–89              Milan                                Steaua București

35          1989–90              Milan                                Benfica

36          1990–91              Red Star Belgrade           Marseille

37          1991–92              Barcelona                         Sampdoria

38          1992–93              Marseille                          Milan

39          1993–94              Milan                                Barcelona

40          1994–95              Ajax                                  Milan

41          1995–96              Juventus                          Ajax

42          1996–97              Borussia Dortmund        Juventus

43          1997–98              Real Madrid                    Juventus

44          1998–99              Manchester United       Bayern Munich

45          1999–2000          Real Madrid                    Valencia

46          2000–01              Bayern Munich               Valencia

47          2001–02              Real Madrid                    Bayer Leverkusen

48          2002–03              Milan                               Juventus

49          2003–04              Porto                               Monaco

50          2004–05              Liverpool                         Milan

51          2005–06              Barcelona                       Arsenal

52          2006–07              Milan                               Liverpool

53          2007–08              Manchester United       Chelsea

54          2008–09              Barcelona                       Manchester United

55          2009–10              Internazionale Milano   Bayern Munich

56          2010–11              Barcelona                       Manchester United

57          2011–12              Chelsea               Bayern Munich

58          2012–13              Bayern Munich              Borussia Dortmund

59          2013–14              Real Madrid                    Atlético Madrid

60          2014–15              Barcelona                       Juventus

61          2015–16              Real Madrid                    Atlético Madrid

62          2016–17              Real Madrid                    Juventus

63          2017–18              Real Madrid                    Liverpool

Vishwanath Reddy T
ANALYST
Vishwanath, an engineer like many young Indians, is a big sports enthusiast. Right from his childhood, he thoroughly enjoyed following all the sporting events but his true calling came only when he started writing about them. Even though he follows many sports his main interest lies in cricket. At times, he also indulges in other sports like Football. If you are a cricket lover, you might want to follow him.
