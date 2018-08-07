UEFA Champions League winners list: Only 22 teams have ever won the trophy since the 1955-56 season

The Champions League conducted by the Union of European Football Associations(UEFA) is the most prestigious club-football tournament in the World. Top European clubs from all major football leagues compete for the coveted trophy.

The European Cup, which had run since 1955 was renamed as UEFA Champions League in 1992 but the trophy presented is still known as the European Cup.

Clubs from Spain and England have dominated the league winning 18 and 12 titles respectively. Even with Spanish teams lifting the most cups, England has the highest number of winning teams - 5.

Real Madrid have recently won their 13th title after defeating Liverpool 3-1 in 2018 final. The team next to Real Madrid on the list is AC Milan with 7 titles. With Madrid maintaining a big lead, it might take a few decades for other teams to beat Los Blancos on this list.

Most Champions League Titles:

Real Madrid - 13

AC Milan - 7

Bayern Munich - 5

Barcelona - 5

Liverpool -5

Ajax - 4

Internazionale Milano - 3

Manchester United - 3

Juventus - 2

Benfica - 2

Nottingham Forest - 2

Porto - 2

Apart from the above mentioned multiple time winners, Celtic, Feyenoord, Aston Villa, Hamburg, Steaua București, PSV Eindhoven, Red Star Belgrade, Marseille, Borussia Dortmund, and Chelsea have lifted the coveted trophy once in the history of the tournament.

Champions League finalists, year-by-year:

S.No. Season Winners Runners-up

1 1955–56 Real Madrid Reims

2 1956–57 Real Madrid Fiorentina

3 1957–58 Real Madrid Milan

4 1958–59 Real Madrid Reims

5 1959–60 Real Madrid Eintracht Frankfurt

6 1960–61 Benfica Barcelona

7 1961–62 Benfica Real Madrid

8 1962–63 Milan Benfica

9 1963–64 Internazionale Milano Real Madrid

10 1964–65 Internazionale Milano Benfica

11 1965–66 Real Madrid Partizan

12 1966–67 Celtic Internazionale Milano

13 1967–68 Manchester United Benfica

14 1968–69 Milan Ajax

15 1969–70 Feyenoord Celtic

16 1970–71 Ajax Panathinaikos

17 1971–72 Ajax Internazionale Milano

18 1972–73 Ajax Juventus

19 1973–74 Bayern Munich Atlético Madrid

20 1974–75 Bayern Munich Leeds United

21 1975–76 Bayern Munich Saint-Étienne

22 1976–77 Liverpool Borussia Mönchengladbach

23 1977–78 Liverpool Club Brugge

24 1978–79 Nottingham Forest Malmö FF

25 1979–80 Nottingham Forest Hamburg

26 1980–81 Liverpool Real Madrid

27 1981–82 Aston Villa Bayern Munich

28 1982–83 Hamburg Juventus

29 1983–84 Liverpool Roma

30 1984–85 Juventus Liverpool

31 1985–86 Steaua București Barcelona

32 1986–87 Porto Bayern Munich

33 1987–88 PSV Eindhoven Benfica

34 1988–89 Milan Steaua București

35 1989–90 Milan Benfica

36 1990–91 Red Star Belgrade Marseille

37 1991–92 Barcelona Sampdoria

38 1992–93 Marseille Milan

39 1993–94 Milan Barcelona

40 1994–95 Ajax Milan

41 1995–96 Juventus Ajax

42 1996–97 Borussia Dortmund Juventus

43 1997–98 Real Madrid Juventus

44 1998–99 Manchester United Bayern Munich

45 1999–2000 Real Madrid Valencia

46 2000–01 Bayern Munich Valencia

47 2001–02 Real Madrid Bayer Leverkusen

48 2002–03 Milan Juventus

49 2003–04 Porto Monaco

50 2004–05 Liverpool Milan

51 2005–06 Barcelona Arsenal

52 2006–07 Milan Liverpool

53 2007–08 Manchester United Chelsea

54 2008–09 Barcelona Manchester United

55 2009–10 Internazionale Milano Bayern Munich

56 2010–11 Barcelona Manchester United

57 2011–12 Chelsea Bayern Munich

58 2012–13 Bayern Munich Borussia Dortmund

59 2013–14 Real Madrid Atlético Madrid

60 2014–15 Barcelona Juventus

61 2015–16 Real Madrid Atlético Madrid

62 2016–17 Real Madrid Juventus

63 2017–18 Real Madrid Liverpool