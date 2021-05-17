Twitter reacts as Lionel Messi's goal fails to inspire Barcelona to victory over Celta Vigo

Despite Lionel Messi scoring, Barcelona fell to a 2-1 defeat against Celta Vigo which ended their hopes of a La Liga title. In an entertaining encounter which ebbed and flowed, Barcelona dominated the visitors with 64% possession and an incredible 21 attempted shots. However, it was Celta Vigo who had the last laugh.

Things seemed to be going according to plan when Lionel Messi headed Sergio Busquets' wonderful pass past Vilar to give Barcelona the lead in the 28th minute. The lead was shortlived as Celta Vigo soon hit back with a well-taken goal from Santi Mina.

Antoine Griezmann and Ousmane Dembele were guilty of missing some extremely presentable chances for Barcelona as the teams went into half-time at 1-1. The second half started in the same manner as the first half with Barcelona dominating and creating all the chances.

However, Lionel Messi's team just lacked the finishing touch and their task was made harder when they were reduced to 10 men after Clement Lenglet's red card in the 83rd minute.

Celta Vigo made the most of the numerical advantage and soon grabbed a shock 2-1 lead when Santi Mina was in the right place at the right time to blast it into the back of the net in the 89th minute.

Celta Vigo just had 4 shots to Barcelona's 21 shots but all their 4 shots were on target and it was enough for the visitors to secure a famous victory at the Camp Nou.

The loss against Celta Vigo leaves Barcelona in 3rd place with 76 points. Speaking after the match, Ronald Koeman spoke about the importance of Lionel Messi to Barcelona:

“He has scored 30 goals in La Liga and has given us many points in La Liga. It's a question for Leo (Lionel Messi). For my part and the club, let's hope he stays with us.

“Because if Leo's not here, we have a doubt who's going to score the goals.”

With Lionel Messi's contract set to run out at the end of this season, the Argentine has been linked with high profile moves away to Manchester City and PSG. Ronald Koeman's own future has been called into question as well with results not going Barcelona's way in the last few weeks.

Lionel Messi's future has been subject to intense speculation and it will be interesting to see where the legendary Argentine will be playing next season.

Without further ado, let us take a look at the;

Best Tweets from Barcelona 1-2 Celta Vigo

Today was the first time Messi has gotten a 10/10 match rating and lost (1 of 114 games since 2010).



Also the first time he has completed 15 dribbles in a LaLiga game since he was 20. pic.twitter.com/bNPhEUfcA5 — MC (@CrewsMat19) May 16, 2021

📊15 - Messi completed (15) dribbles against Celta Vigo, equalling La Liga record (as far as data can go) set also by Messi (15 vs Betis, 2007/08) #fcblive



34 years old Messi equalling 20 year old Messi record 🤯 pic.twitter.com/jMYSKD3E0t — mk (@BarcaStat) May 16, 2021

Luis Suarez scoring a late winner to stop Barcelona from winning La Liga.



It had to be him 👀 pic.twitter.com/amyQt5LUdd — ESPN FC (@ESPNFC) May 16, 2021

On the day Barcelona’s title hopes ended with a 2-1 home loss to Celta, Luis Suarez scored his 20th goal of the season to keep Atletico top of La Liga.



Reminder: Barcelona let Luis Suarez leave for $7M last summer. pic.twitter.com/wxjTmFmiKH — B/R Football (@brfootball) May 16, 2021

Barcelona will finish outside La Liga's top two places for the first time since 2007-08 😳 pic.twitter.com/gkaSaIJeYU — ESPN FC (@ESPNFC) May 16, 2021

Luis Suarez scoring his 20th La Liga goal and winning the league for Atletico Madrid while Barcelona lose to Celta Vigo at home with Martin Braithwaite upfront.



Barca fans: pic.twitter.com/bfQvAQMKqY — Footy Humour (@FootyHumour) May 16, 2021

Suarez winning Atletico La Liga for the first time in 7 years after being told he was holding back Barcelona and Lionel Messi is hilarious. I love this game — Filipe Orlando (@MrFilipeOrlando) May 16, 2021

Barcelona have gone three La Liga home games without a win for the first time since Messi's debut in 2004.



They couldn’t have timed it any worse 🤦‍♂️ pic.twitter.com/TWKEb4Y8Ip — ESPN FC (@ESPNFC) May 16, 2021

Lionel Messi did his best to inspire Barcelona

At this point even if Messi and Ronaldo drop these performances, Ronaldo FC and Messi FC would still find ways to slander them. pic.twitter.com/YXd6gMDFxR — C.Ronaldo🐐 (@messimerize10) May 17, 2021

If you think football isn't cruel just remember Lionel Messi has 50 G/A this season, all for nothing. pic.twitter.com/kJlDTNls7u — Hetvee Shah (@shah_hetvee) May 17, 2021

He looks devastated 🙁🙁

May be it's the end of romance between Barca and Messi pic.twitter.com/PStH8eyV8V — 😄😄⚽ (@ffffs007) May 17, 2021

Messi carrying barca since 2015.....6 prime years wasted....i feel bad for him man :( hes a true example of loyalty and greatness.....but at this point he dont have to prove anything to anyone ....he is the god of football and always will be❤️ pic.twitter.com/AedFow0vqh — Nabil Ahmed (@NabilAh59532468) May 17, 2021

Messi; "the champions league will come back to the camp nou"



And now it's back to the camp nou pic.twitter.com/gVBhmgDIMk — 𝕗𝕖𝕝𝕒 𝕒𝕜𝕒𝕥𝕤𝕦𝕜𝕚 🐾 (@badniggafela) May 16, 2021

Barcelona with Messi 🇦🇷:

66 points out of 99 (67%)



Barcelona without Messi 🇦🇷:

10 points out of 12 (83%)



Juventus with Ronaldo🇵🇹:

72 out of 99 points (72.72%)



Juventus without Cristiano Ronaldo🇵🇹:

3 out of 12 points (25%).



"Ronaldo is the problem" — MC (@MatCrews19) May 16, 2021

Messi wondering why Suarez is Happy at Atletico Madrid😂🤣 pic.twitter.com/ofNVDURGOx — Samuel Mbah ◽ (@mbahdeyy4u) May 16, 2021

Lionel Messi has scored 30+ leagues goals for the 9th season in his career!



No other player has EVER done this. pic.twitter.com/dCq4GJX9Uk — Messi Worldwide (@Messi_Worldwide) May 16, 2021

It all started when Messi Invited the Barcelona players for dinner.



Now, Barca is out of La Liga and Koeman 's future is at stake 🤦😂😂

Enjoy !!!! pic.twitter.com/DHbfuLLBkn — Tom & Jerry Sports 😂 (@tandjsport) May 16, 2021

📊Messi in LaLiga 2020/21

Most goals (30)

Most goals from outsidebox (8)

Most goals+assists (39)

Most chances created (77)

Most Big chances created (22)

Most dribbles completed (159)

Most acc. 3rd final passes (1069)

Most shots on target (91)

Most times Fouled (99)

🐐🔥 #NoHelp pic.twitter.com/5azyGXQlew — mk (@BarcaStat) May 16, 2021

Lionel Messi is the first player in history of this game to have 50+ direct goals(g+a) contribution for 13 seasons in a row 🐐🇦🇷 pic.twitter.com/ZwWkSN8Klm — MadridMan (@hifjur66) May 17, 2021

Messi as a fairytale at this point. Dropping a 9.8 (WhoScored 10) in a game your team lost? Lol, that guy isn't real. 😂 pic.twitter.com/MgyFT7lNGa — Owen Epelle (@EpelleOwen) May 16, 2021

Lionel Messi completed 14 dribbles last night. FOURTEEN. 🤯



He turns 34 next month. 😲😲 pic.twitter.com/T0lKHizCR9 — Axle (@indepthmvr) May 17, 2021

Luis Suárez becomes the 4th La Liga player to reach 20 goals in the competition this season:



🇦🇷 Lionel Messi

🇪🇸 Gerard Moreno

🇫🇷 Karim Benzema

🇺🇾 Luis Suárez



What a time to reach the milestone. 🤯 pic.twitter.com/QKhapPPQ4l — football news (@AazishL) May 16, 2021