Twitter reacts to Cristiano Ronaldo's red card vs Valencia

Ontiwell Khongthaw FOLLOW TOP CONTRIBUTOR News 2.66K // 20 Sep 2018, 03:00 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Valencia v Juventus - UEFA Champions League Group H

Cristiano Ronaldo, who begins his UEFA Champions League career for Juventus, was kicked out in the 29th minute after his clash with Valencia defender, Jeison Murillo.

In the 29th minute of the game, though the incident occurred off the ball, Ronaldo was not seen lashing out with his hand or head. However, the linesman spotted him grabbing the hair of Murillo which led the referee to show a direct red card to Ronaldo. It is his first red card in 154 Champions League games.

Ronaldo was seen leaving the ground with his head shaking, and couldn't believe that it happened in his first match for the Old Lady.

According to the Mirror , the incident also brought the attention of his former Manchester United teammate, Rio Ferdinand who said: "Cristiano Ronaldo can be temperamental. You know what he's like when he's in the dressing room, he could bite at things sometimes.". However, Ferdinand believes Ronaldo has "room to appeal - it's a one-game ban, not a three-game ban".

Ferdinand and Ronaldo - Premier League

However, his former Red Devil teammate Paul Scholes seems to disagree with Ferdinand as he told the Sun : "You can't do that. It’s a tough one to appeal. It looks like he has a couple of nibbles, a kick there raises his left elbow."

Juventus begins their group stage against Valencia was dominating the game with 60% possession and break the deadlock in the 45th minutes by a penalty from Miralem Pjanic in the first half. He then went to score the second goal by a penalty as Juventus beat Valencia by two goals to nil.

Ronaldo moved to Juventus from Real Madrid at a reported fee of €100 this summer after a great spell in Madrid, where he scored a total of 450 goals in 438 games. He won four Champions League titles, two La Liga titles and four Ballon d'Or during his time in Spain. Ronaldo is also the UEFA Champions League all-time leading scorer with 120 goals.

Twitter has reacted to Ronaldo's red card in his debut for Juventus in the European tournament.

Two penalties for Juventus. Poor Ronaldo must be devastated. — Ronan Murphy (@swearimnotpaul) September 19, 2018

The referee really hates RONALDO — YOUNG PHENOMENON🇿🇦 (@ramasela_d) September 19, 2018

Football can make the best player cry!!! #cr7 — Abigail Owusu (@Abigail4551) September 19, 2018

Didnt deserve it at all — iin00b (@iin00b1) September 19, 2018

According to the laws of the game this absolutely should not be a red card, but the center ref didn't actually see it so it's no wonder he got it wrong. — Steve Mang (@Steve_Mang) September 19, 2018

Gotta be the most pathetic red card I've ever seen — Akib Mahmood (@ak18dar) September 19, 2018