Twitter trolls Antoine Griezmann for saying he was on par with Cristiano Ronaldo & Lionel Messi

Rachel Syiemlieh
ANALYST
Feature
3.68K   //    13 Mar 2019, 15:31 IST

Griezmann's old LaLiga rival, Cristiano Ronaldo, came back to haunt him
Griezmann's old LaLiga rival, Cristiano Ronaldo, came back to haunt him

Atletico Madrid squandered a two-goal first leg lead over Juventus to succumb to a 3-0 defeat in the second leg of their Champions League Round of 16 fixture on Tuesday night.

Los Rojiblancos registered a below-par display at the Allianz Stadium and subsequently suffered a 3-2 aggregate defeat to be eliminated from the competition altogether.  

Griezmann's old LaLiga rival, Cristiano Ronaldo, came back to haunt him as the Portuguese scored all three goals to take his Champions League hat-trick tally to eight, the joint-highest number of trebles in the competition alongside Barcelona ace Lionel Messi.

Speaking after the game, the World Cup winner said (via Marca),

"We didn't enter the game and play our way. We have chosen a bad day to screw it up, everyone feels pissed off.
"I'm the first one to feel that way and I'm guilty because I didn't make the difference like I did in the first leg."
"A little bit of everything went wrong. At all levels, they were superior to us, like we were to them in the first leg. It hasn't been our day."
"I remember things like the Bayern game in Munich, but at half time we knew how to improve things. This time they were just superior."
"Even my family doesn't know what to say to me and I don't know what to tell them either."
Griezmann also took time to praise Ronaldo, who has proven to be Atletico's kryptonite time and time again.

"He has the measure of everybody and he is a great player. In the first leg he didn't have any chances, but tonight he had three opportunities and scored three goals."

The French star has often stated that he is on the same level as Ronaldo and Messi in football and has even questioned why he has not won the Ballon d'Or.

Fans have now taken to Twitter to troll Griezmann for his performance in the game and for comparing himself to the talismanic duo.

Rachel Syiemlieh
