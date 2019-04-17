×
Twitter trolls Cristiano Ronaldo as Juventus crash out of Champions League after loss to Ajax

Rachel Syiemlieh
ANALYST
Feature
10.87K   //    17 Apr 2019, 10:49 IST

Ronaldo was brought in to Turin to strengthen the club's European title bid
Ronaldo was brought in to Turin to strengthen the club's European title bid

Cristiano Ronaldo's reign as the conqueror of the Champions League appears to have met its end as Juventus succumbed to a 1-2 defeat at the hands of Ajax in the Allianz Stadium last night.

The 34-year-old's first-half goal was not enough to help the Old Lady secure a victory as goals from Donny van de Beek and Matthijs de Ligt fired the young Dutch outfit to the semi-finals of the competition.

Ronaldo, who was brought to Turin to strengthen the club's European title bid, famously overturned the Bianconeri's two-goal deficit against Atletico Madrid with a spectacular hat-trick in the second leg of their Round of 16 fixture. He also found the back of the net in the first leg of the quarter-final at the Johan Cruyff Arena.

The defeat marks the first time Ronaldo will not be in the semi-finals of the Champions League in nine years. The Portuguese made it to the semi-finals of the competition in each of the last eight seasons with former club Real Madrid and won the trophy four times.

Speaking after the game, Juventus boss Max Allegri said,

"Ronaldo has given us a lot over the course of the campaign, but when you reach the quarter-final, you need every player."
"I've always said that to win the Champions League, you need to reach a certain stage in good form and with good fitness levels. We've been in a bit of an emergency situation for a while and that can only be sustained for so long."
"We were missing four or five players tonight. Daniele Rugani and Leonardo Bonucci had good games for 50 minutes or so, but we lost our unity and organisation, giving Ajax the advantage."

Some fans have since taken to Twitter to troll Ronaldo on the elimination.

