U21 Euros - 5 lesser-known players who could be snapped up by big clubs

The greatest joy in watching youth football like in the UEFA U21 Euros is discovering young, unpolished gems who could blossom in the future.

Clubs also get the chance to steal a march on others in the transfer game. In tournaments like the U21 Euros, fans and clubs get the chance to see a talent who could be on the verge of a breakout campaign.

On that note, let's have a look at five players at the ongoing U21 Euros in Hungary and Slovenia who could move to bigger clubs in the near future.

Five players to watch out for at the 2021 U21 Euros:

#5 Ridle Baku

Ridled Baku has excelled for Wolfsburg and could be one to watch out for at the U21 Euros.

The U21 Euros allows players who are U21 at the time of qualifying to play in the tournament proper. That means players who are 22 or 23 but were U21 when qualifying began are eligible to participate.

Germany's Ridle Baku, at 22, is one such player who could shine at the U21 Euros. He currently plays as a right-back for Wolfsburg in Germany, but he can play on the right wing.

2 goals and an assist for Wolfsburg's Ridle Baku so far tonight at #EuroU21. He was on @MarkCarey93's longlist ahead of the Euros, goes absolutely meep meep and can play at winger and full-back on the right.



Perfect for Man United as an attacking option over AWB? pic.twitter.com/19bdTAUFjj — Tom Worville (@Worville) March 24, 2021

His preferred position is central midfield, though. Drafted in from Mainz, Baku has been played at right-back because of injuries to Wolfsburg's other options. He has scored five goals and provided three assists in the Bundesliga this season.

Advertisement

Club watch - Baku might prefer the centre of midfield, but his future probably lies on the right wing. Borussia Dortmund, as things stand now, might lose Jadon Sancho in the summer,r and their right-back situation isn't great either.

They could definitely look at Baku. Juventus aren't the strongest down the right either ,and with Cuadrado ageing, a move for Baku could make a lot of sense.

#4 Aurelien Tchouameni

Andrei Tchouameni is the latest in a line of exciting French talents.

One of the standout young stars of this season, it wouldn't be incorrect to say that Aurelien Tchouameni has been the best midfielder in Ligue 1 this season.

Advertisement

Only 21, the Frenchman from the Bordeaux academy, has progressed massively this season in a young, exciting Monaco side. He usually plays in a deeper midfield role, where his excellent tackling and passing awareness come to the fore.

💪 Monaco midfielder Aurelien Tchouameni has made 57 tackles in 12 league appearances in 2021 - at least 14 more than any other player in Europe's top five leagues



👀 He's 21 pic.twitter.com/7wzzPh7rmU — WhoScored.com (@WhoScored) March 15, 2021

Given how strong France's midfield is at the U21 Euros, it wouldn't be surprising if Tchouameni doesn't play much. But scouts of big clubs should keep an eye out for him.

Club watch - Chelsea and Real Madrid seem interested in Tchouameni. But their respective city rivals could be better fits for the player.

Atletico Madrid haven't really replaced Thomas Partey. With Saul not performing at his previous levels and Marcos Llorente doing better further up the field, Tchouameni could be an excellent option to play alongside Koke in midfield.

Another interesting option could be pairing Thouameni alongside Partey at Arsenal.

1 / 2 NEXT