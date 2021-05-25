Juventus' UCL qualification offers Cristiano Ronaldo last chance to lead Bianconeri to European glory

The final day of the Serie A season was one of the most dramatic in recent history with all eyes on the battle for Champions League qualification.

While Inter Milan and Atalanta had already qualified for Europe's elite club competition, three teams -- AC Milan, Napoli and Juventus -- were competing for the remaining two slots.

Juventus and Milan beat Bologna and Atalanta respectively to make the cut, while Napoli missed out after being held to a 1-1 draw at home by Hellas Verona.

Cristiano Ronaldo-less Juventus book Champions League ticket

Surprisingly, Juventus went into their all-important final game without Cristiano Ronaldo in the starting line-up.

Andrea Pirlo left the Portuguese, who was the top scorer in Serie A with 29 goals, on the bench, preferring an attacking duo of Alvaro Morata and Paulo Dybala.

The decision raised eyebrows, but eventually paid off as the Bianconeri coasted to a 4-1 win over Bologna. Federico Chiesa, Morata and Adrien Rabiot put Juventus 3-0 up at half-time before Morata netted his second of the day to wrap up an emphatic victory.

Cristiano Ronaldo’s last chance to achieve Champions League dream with Juventus

Cristiano Ronaldo signed a four-year deal with Juventus in the summer of 2018, meaning he will be entering the final year of his contract next season.

While the Portuguese has so far won every domestic trophy on offer with the Old Lady, he is yet to lead them to the elusive Champions League title.

Having failed thrice, Juventus’ Champions League qualification offers Cristiano Ronaldo a last chance to become European champion again.

“Nothing compares to the feeling of knowing that I’ve left my mark in the countries where I’ve played, and that I gave joy to the fans of the clubs I represented,” Ronaldo wrote on Instagram after the conclusion of the season.

“This is what I work for, this is what moves me and this is what I’ll always keep chasing for until the last day. Thanks to everyone who took part in this journey! We stand together!”

The 36-year-old has now won every domestic trophy in England, Spain and Italy. He has also been the best player and top scorer in all three countries. The only thing missing is the Champions League with Juventus, having already won the competition with Manchester United and Real Madrid.