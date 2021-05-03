Udinese 1-2 Juventus: 5 Talking points as Cristiano Ronaldo brace rescues deposed champions | Serie A 2020-21

Juventus came from behind to win 2-1 at Udinese in a 2020-21 Serie A fixture. After Inter Milan ended the Bianconeri's nine-year league reign earlier in the day, Cristiano Ronaldo scored twice in six minutes to ensure that Juventus remained alive in the race for Champions League football next season.

Nahuel Molina opened the scoring for Udinese after Rodrigo De Paul's smartly taken quick free-kick allowed his compatriot to catch the Juventus defence napping.

Chances were few and far between for both teams, and it was not before the 27th minute that Juventus had their first scoring opportunity, which they squandered. After the break, Udinese looked to build on their lead, but Tolgay Arslan's left-footed effort sailed wide.

Just when it seemed that Juventus were heading for another disappointing outcome, they were awarded a penalty when Ronaldo's free-kick hit De Paul on the arm. The 36-year-old converted from the spot to restore parity.

Six minutes later, Adrien Rabiot delivered a peach of a cross, and Ronaldo got between two defenders to head in at the near post to complete Juventus' comeback on a bitter-sweet day.

INTER MILAN WIN SERIE A 🏆🇮🇹 pic.twitter.com/ZSAXKDrJNl — B/R Football (@brfootball) May 2, 2021

On that note, let's take a look at five talking points from the game.

#1 Juventus can't seem to keep a clean sheet at the moment

Juventus' defensive frailties were once again exposed, as they conceded yet another early goal in the league this season. The Bianconeri were caught napping by the hosts, who adapted pulled off something straight from a training routine to take an early lead.

10 - #Juventus have conceded at least a goal in all their last 10 Serie A games played: the longest streak for the Bianconeri in the competition since April 2010 (19 matches in a row in that case). Distraction.#UdineseJuventus — OptaPaolo (@OptaPaolo) May 2, 2021

That marked the 11th straight game in Serie A that Juventus failed to keep a clean sheet. In their last four games in this period, Juventus have conceded first.

#2 Juventus' title reign over, but top-four race hots up

Inter Milan' 2-0 win over Crotone, followed by Atlanta's 1-1 draw at Sassuolo gave the Nerazzurri an unassailable 13-point lead. That brought to an end Juventus' nine-season Serie A stranglehold.

The title race is over for the season, but the top-four race is not. Following their win, Juventus are now level on points with Atalanta and AC Milan.

With Juventus facing Inter Milan and AC Milan at home in the coming weeks, Juventus are well in the top-four race.

