Udinese vs Napoli prediction, preview, team news and more | Serie A 2021-22

The Serie A is back in action with another set of matches this week as Udinese take on Napoli on Monday. Napoli have been in impressive form this season and hold the upper hand going into this game.

Udinese are in seventh place in the Serie A standings at the moment and have punched above their weight this year. The hosts edged Spezia to a 1-0 victory last week and will want a similar result from this match.

Napoli, on the other hand, are currently in fourth place in the league table and have been exceptional this season. The Neapolitans stunned Juventus in their previous game and will be confident ahead of this fixture.

Udinese vs Napoli Head-to-Head

Napoli have a good record against Udinese and have won 16 out of 32 matches played between the two teams. Udinese have managed six victories against Napoli and will need to prove a point on Monday.

The previous meeting between the two teams took place in May this year and ended in a 5-1 victory for Napoli. Udinese struggled on the day and will need to be more robust this week.

Udinese form guide in the Serie A: W-W-D

Napoli form guide in the Serie A: W-W-W

Udinese vs Napoli Team News

Udinese need to win this game

Udinese

Ilija Nestorovski and Iyenoma Udogie are injured at the moment and have been ruled out of this fixture. Udinese are unlikely to make drastic changes to their team this week.

Injured: Ilija Nestorovski, Iyenoma Udogie

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Napoli have a depleted squad

Napoli

Diego Demme, Dries Mertens, and Faouzi Ghoulam are injured and have been sidelined this week. Stanislav Lobotka and Alex Meret are also struggling with their fitness and will be unavailable for selection.

Injured: Diego Demme, Dries Mertens, Faouzi Ghoulam, Stanislav Lobotka, Alex Meret

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Udinese vs Napoli Predicted XI

Udinese Predicted XI (3-5-2): Marco Silvestri; Samir, Bram Nuytinck, Rodrigo Becao; Jens Stryger Larsen, Nahuel Molina, Walaca, Tolgay Arslan, Roberto Pereyra; Ignacio Pussetto, Gerard Deulofeu

Napoli Predicted XI (4-3-3): David Ospina; Mario Rui, Kalidou Koulibaly, Kostas Manolas, Giovanni Di Lorenzo; Andre-Frank Zambo Anguissa, Piotr Zielinski, Fabian Ruiz; Matteo Politano, Lorenzo Insigne, Victor Osimhen

Udinese vs Napoli Prediction

Napoli have been impressive in the Serie A this year and will be intent on a top-four finish this season. The likes of Osimhen and Insigne can be lethal on their day and will want to make their mark this week.

Udinese are perfectly capable of punching above their weight but will need to work hard to stand a chance in this match. Napoli are the better team at the moment and should be able to win this game.

Prediction: Udinese 1-3 Napoli

