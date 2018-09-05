UEFA Champions League 2018/19: 5 reasons why Manchester City can win the tournament

Ninad Singh FOLLOW TOP CONTRIBUTOR Top 5 / Top 10 1.14K // 05 Sep 2018, 13:03 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Reddit Google+ Email

Can City really win the European championship?

Champions of the 2017/18 Premier League season, and one of the most power-packed sides in world football, Manchester City are repeating exactly what they did the very last season. Although their previous Champion's league campaign was filled with tears of sorrow and heartbreak, their reason to stand tall all over again is just valid.

With a more complete and star-studded starting XI, City's chances of going through the semi-finals and then eventually winning the prize is ultimately high, With record-breaking signings, record-setting tantrums and completely applying a new style of play, Guardiola's intention of winning the title comes with not much of a surprise.

Options all over the bench, the 'Cityzens' are now looking forward to winning a treble. With their current performance in the league, they are sure to rise above all the odds and win their very first European honour all over again, however difficult it may be, Guardiola surely knows how to win another gold for his team, after all. he is the chosen one!

#5 Options on and off the bench

With an 'all-star' team, the Sky Blues will be able to win the tournament

Being one of the richest association football teams in the ord, the sky blues have the liberty of spending some of that quality money over some of the quality world-class players. Surely, Pep Guardiola has been able to capitalize in terms of using his transfer budget wisely and unsurprisingly.

With Sheikh Mansour having his back at all times, the Spaniard has set some of the most unusual transfer records the previous season. Introducing Kyle Walker and Benjamin Mendy as two of the most expensive defenders in the world up until the last season, Pep's 'all-star' strategy is surely working.

This has definitely led to the options on and off the bench being full of defenders, midfielders and attackers who are not only experienced but are also the optional candidates for being the first team players for their teams.

With substitutes in the form of Leroy Sane, Ilkay Gundogan, Fabian Delph, Danilo, Otamendi and many more, you can only imagine how monstrous their starting lineup would look like.

With the likes of Mendy, Stones, Ederson, Silva, Aguero, Sterling and Mahrez being the frontline of City's inventory, they now stand in ranks with Real Madrid and Bayern Munich as being the perfect 'All-Star' team.

The quality of football that they have to offer can surely win them the Champions League this season.

1 / 5 NEXT