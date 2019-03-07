×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

UEFA Champions League 2018/19: 5 Things that helped Manchester United beat PSG

Sanchit Grover
ANALYST
Top 5 / Top 10
7.48K   //    07 Mar 2019, 10:32 IST

Paris Saint-Germain v Manchester United - UEFA Champions League Round of 16: Second Leg
Paris Saint-Germain v Manchester United - UEFA Champions League Round of 16: Second Leg

About two weeks ago, Paris Saint Germain humbled Manchester United at Old Trafford and handed Ole Gunnar Solksjaer his first loss as The Manchester United manager. Ever since then, United have been counted out by many critics and established pundits as no one could believe if United had it to defeat this dynamic PSG side at Parc des Princes.

Manchester United went to the French capital with a pretty depleted squad as their star men- Anthony Martial, Jesse Lingard and Alexis Sanchez were in the injured list and did not travel with the squad.

The injury woes didn't end there as the midfield trio of Ander Herrera, Nemanja Matic and Paul Pogba, who have been the spine of this United side under Solksjaer were absent. All three players were not available as Herrera and Matic weren't declared fit and Pogba out to suspension.

The Norwegian took along a handful of academy players in his quest to overturn the deficit and reach the quarter-finals of the UEFA Champions League.

Solksjaer men made history by defeating PSG 1-3 and proceed via away goals to the quarterfinals.

Let's discuss 5 things which proved to be extremely beneficial for Manchester United in their 2nd leg tie against PSG.

#5 Eric Bailly's substitution

Paris Saint-Germain v Manchester United - UEFA Champions League Round of 16: Second Leg
Paris Saint-Germain v Manchester United - UEFA Champions League Round of 16: Second Leg

United gained an early lead through Romelu Lukaku and cut the deficit to just one goal. On a night like this, the red devils couldn't afford to concede against this vibrant PSG unit but unfortunately, they did as PSG equalised with a Juan Bernat close-range finish.

Up until this point, United's defence was in shambles. the players seemed pretty confused as to what was really happening at the back.

Advertisement

Eric Bailly looked the most vulnerable one at the back and the Ivorian wasn't settled at all. At times he looked all out of sorts and it appeared like the Ivorian will be the most likely one to commit a mistake.

Eric was taken off in the 36th minute in what looked to be a tactical change and this brought on Diego Dalot. The Portuguese was stable, took the ball ahead handsomely and at once even looked like scoring.

Dalot had a tremendous outing and the boy surely made his mark in this emphatic victory for Manchester United over PSG.

1 / 3 NEXT
Advertisement
Topics you might be interested in:
UEFA Champions League 2018-19 Manchester United Paris Saint-Germain Football Romelu Lukaku Marcus Rashford
Sanchit Grover
ANALYST
Champions League 2018-19, PSG 1-3 Manchester United: 5 ways Solskjaer masterminded a miraculous comeback
RELATED STORY
PSG 1-3 Manchester United: 5 men who won the game for Solskjaer
RELATED STORY
Manchester United: The Comeback Kings
RELATED STORY
Twitter goes berserk as Manchester United beat PSG to go through to the next round of Champions League
RELATED STORY
PSG vs Manchester United: 3 things to look out for | Champions League 2018/19
RELATED STORY
Champions League 2018-19: 4 reasons why Manchester United eliminated PSG
RELATED STORY
UEFA Champions League 2018-19: Fergie time is well and truly alive, as United knock PSG out
RELATED STORY
Twitter reacts as Manchester United knock PSG out of the Champions League 2018-19
RELATED STORY
Post Match Tactical Analysis: Manchester United Vs PSG | Champions League
RELATED STORY
Champions League 2018/19: 3 reasons why Manchester United can overturn 2-0 first-leg deficit against PSG
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us Advertise with Us