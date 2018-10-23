×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी

UEFA Champions League 2018-19: FC Barcelona v Inter Milan | Match Preview & Predicted Line-ups

George Howson
CONTRIBUTOR
Feature
474   //    23 Oct 2018, 16:17 IST

FC Barcelona will be without their captain on Wednesday.
FC Barcelona will be without their captain on Wednesday.

Barcelona will be looking to make it three wins out of three games in this season’s Champions League on Wednesday, but will be without Lionel Messi for their match against Inter Milan. Inter have also won both of their matches so far, and avoiding defeat at the Camp Nou will put the Italian side in a good position to potentially win the Group B. This is one of the standouts of this week’s European ties and will be showcasing two of the continent’s in-form teams.

Previous Matches

Barcelona 4-2 Sevilla


Luis Suarez was on the scoresheet again on Saturday.
Luis Suarez was on the scoresheet again on Saturday.

A late scare for the Catalans couldn’t prevent them from besting Sevilla on Saturday. The home side were straight out of the blocks and took a 2-0 lead within ten minutes thanks to a pair of goals from Philippe Coutinho and Messi. Messi would be forced off the pitch later that half with a fractured right arm, an injury that’ll keep the Barca captain out of El Clasico this coming weekend.

After hitting the post a couple times, Luis Suarez converted a penalty after an hour to make it 3-0. Clement Lenglet scored an own goal late in the game before Ivan Rakitic sealed the game for the home side with a brilliant volley. Luis Muriel scored in injury time for make it 4-2, but it was no more than a consolation.

Inter 1-0 Milan

Icardi won the match late on for Inter Milan
Icardi won the match late on for Inter Milan

Inter made it seven wins in a row in all competitions on Sunday with victory over their San Siro neighbours AC Milan. The Milan Derby was a typically tight and tense affair, with chances at a premium for both sides.

Inter had the best opportunities, though, with a combination of the woodwork and Donnarumma keeping the Nerazzurri out. The match seemed to fizzling out, but Mauro Icardi popped up with a stoppage-time header to win the match for Spalletti’s side.

Predicted Lineups

Barcelona

Predicted Barcelona Lineup v Inter Milan
Predicted Barcelona Lineup v Inter Milan

With Messi injured, Ousmane Dembele is the most likely replacement for the Argentine. Aside from that, it's the same eleven which beat Sevilla at the weekend, as even with Real Madrid on the horizon, key players cannot be rested.

Sergi Roberto could return to the starting XI in place of Nelson Semedo at right-back, but the academy graduate could be kept on the bench to keep him fresh.

Inter       

Enter caption

Inter will also be without their star midfielder, Radja Nainggolan, as the Belgian picked up an injury in the Milan derby. Ivan Perisic and Marcelo Brozovic are both carrying knocks, but will likely start against Barca. The most likely to step in for Nainggolan is Lautaro Martinez, the sole change from the previous game.

Key Player: Mauro Icardi

FC Internazionale v AC Milan - Serie A
FC Internazionale v AC Milan - Serie A

Mauro Icardi is a star in Serie A and Inter's hopes of picking up a result tomorrow rest largely on his shoulders. With Nainggolan unavailable for this game, the visitor's attacking options are limited, but the Argentine is a fine asset that be a threat to the Barca backline.

Gerard Pique will have to be at his best to protect Marc-Andre ter Stegen in goal. Whether it's with his feet or with his head, Icardi usually gets on the scoresheet, and while Barcelona have a world class front three, Inter don't have that luxury. Stop Icardi and you usually stop the Nerazzurri.

Both sides to qualify?

FC Barcelona v Sevilla FC - La Liga

Neither side can seal their place in the knockout stages just yet, but both are in great positions to do so. With both Tottenham and PSV Eindhoven yet to get on the board, good results in this and the reverse fixture will all but qualify one of the sides for the last sixteen stage.

Spurs will likely beat PSV home and away, though, so work will still have to be done in the remaining matches of this year's group stage.

Prediction: Barcelona 2-1 Inter

Despite no Messi for Barcelona, the Catalan giants might just come out on top in this one, but it'll be a narrow win. Inter are a solid side, and without Barca's main talisman in attack in the side, the Italians will be typically hard to break down.

It would be surprising to not see them on the scoresheet though, in particular Icardi, who's always a threat to even the best sides in Europe. Next month's reverse fixture at the San Siro will be key to see who wins the group, and Barcelona should be all but qualified for the next stage after this one.

 

Topics you might be interested in:
UEFA Champions League 2018-19 Barcelona Football Inter Milan Football Luis Suarez Mauro Emanuel Icardi Luciano Spalletti Ernesto Valverde
George Howson
CONTRIBUTOR
Inter Milan 4-3 Tottenham Hotspur, 20th October 2010:...
RELATED STORY
20 UEFA Champions League debutants to look out for (part...
RELATED STORY
Tottenham Hotspur vs FC Barcelona: Match preview,...
RELATED STORY
UEFA Champions League 2018-19 Preview: Tottenham v Barcelona
RELATED STORY
Inter Milan 2-1 Tottenham Hotspur: 5 Talking Points,...
RELATED STORY
5 Teams capable of causing major upsets in the Champions...
RELATED STORY
5 Greatest players to have never won the Champions League
RELATED STORY
Why Mauricio Pochettino must take responsibility for...
RELATED STORY
5 players to watch out for in the Inter Milan vs...
RELATED STORY
Fans outraged at Pochettino after Tottenham Hotspur's...
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
UEFA Champions League 2018-19
Matches Points Table
Group Stage - Week 3
Today YOU VAL 10:25 PM Young Boys vs Valencia
Today AEK BAY 10:25 PM AEK Athens vs Bayern München
Tomorrow HOF OLY 12:30 AM Hoffenheim vs Olympique Lyonnais
Tomorrow SHA MAN 12:30 AM Shakhtar Donetsk vs Manchester City
Tomorrow ROM CSK 12:30 AM Roma vs CSKA Moskva
Tomorrow REA VIK 12:30 AM Real Madrid vs Viktoria Plzeň
Tomorrow MAN JUV 12:30 AM Manchester United vs Juventus
Tomorrow AJA BEN 12:30 AM Ajax vs Benfica
Tomorrow CLU MON 10:25 PM Brugge vs Monaco
Tomorrow PSV TOT 10:25 PM PSV vs Tottenham
25 Oct BOR ATL 12:30 AM Borussia Dortmund vs Atlético Madrid
25 Oct BAR INT 12:30 AM Barcelona vs Internazionale
25 Oct PSG NAP 12:30 AM PSG vs Napoli
25 Oct LIV CRV 12:30 AM Liverpool vs Crvena Zvezda
25 Oct LOK POR 12:30 AM Lokomotiv Moskva vs Porto
25 Oct GAL SCH 12:30 AM Galatasaray vs Schalke 04
All Fixtures →
select leagues:
Featured
Premier League 2018-19
La Liga 2018-19
UEFA Champions League 2018-19
Serie A 2018-19
Europa League 2018-19
ISL 2018-19
UEFA Nations League 2018-19
Contact Us Advertise with Us