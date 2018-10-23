UEFA Champions League 2018-19: FC Barcelona v Inter Milan | Match Preview & Predicted Line-ups

FC Barcelona will be without their captain on Wednesday.

Barcelona will be looking to make it three wins out of three games in this season’s Champions League on Wednesday, but will be without Lionel Messi for their match against Inter Milan. Inter have also won both of their matches so far, and avoiding defeat at the Camp Nou will put the Italian side in a good position to potentially win the Group B. This is one of the standouts of this week’s European ties and will be showcasing two of the continent’s in-form teams.

Previous Matches

Barcelona 4-2 Sevilla

Luis Suarez was on the scoresheet again on Saturday.

A late scare for the Catalans couldn’t prevent them from besting Sevilla on Saturday. The home side were straight out of the blocks and took a 2-0 lead within ten minutes thanks to a pair of goals from Philippe Coutinho and Messi. Messi would be forced off the pitch later that half with a fractured right arm, an injury that’ll keep the Barca captain out of El Clasico this coming weekend.

After hitting the post a couple times, Luis Suarez converted a penalty after an hour to make it 3-0. Clement Lenglet scored an own goal late in the game before Ivan Rakitic sealed the game for the home side with a brilliant volley. Luis Muriel scored in injury time for make it 4-2, but it was no more than a consolation.

Inter 1-0 Milan

Icardi won the match late on for Inter Milan

Inter made it seven wins in a row in all competitions on Sunday with victory over their San Siro neighbours AC Milan. The Milan Derby was a typically tight and tense affair, with chances at a premium for both sides.

Inter had the best opportunities, though, with a combination of the woodwork and Donnarumma keeping the Nerazzurri out. The match seemed to fizzling out, but Mauro Icardi popped up with a stoppage-time header to win the match for Spalletti’s side.

Predicted Lineups

Barcelona

Predicted Barcelona Lineup v Inter Milan

With Messi injured, Ousmane Dembele is the most likely replacement for the Argentine. Aside from that, it's the same eleven which beat Sevilla at the weekend, as even with Real Madrid on the horizon, key players cannot be rested.

Sergi Roberto could return to the starting XI in place of Nelson Semedo at right-back, but the academy graduate could be kept on the bench to keep him fresh.

Inter

Inter will also be without their star midfielder, Radja Nainggolan, as the Belgian picked up an injury in the Milan derby. Ivan Perisic and Marcelo Brozovic are both carrying knocks, but will likely start against Barca. The most likely to step in for Nainggolan is Lautaro Martinez, the sole change from the previous game.

Key Player: Mauro Icardi

FC Internazionale v AC Milan - Serie A

Mauro Icardi is a star in Serie A and Inter's hopes of picking up a result tomorrow rest largely on his shoulders. With Nainggolan unavailable for this game, the visitor's attacking options are limited, but the Argentine is a fine asset that be a threat to the Barca backline.

Gerard Pique will have to be at his best to protect Marc-Andre ter Stegen in goal. Whether it's with his feet or with his head, Icardi usually gets on the scoresheet, and while Barcelona have a world class front three, Inter don't have that luxury. Stop Icardi and you usually stop the Nerazzurri.

Both sides to qualify?

Neither side can seal their place in the knockout stages just yet, but both are in great positions to do so. With both Tottenham and PSV Eindhoven yet to get on the board, good results in this and the reverse fixture will all but qualify one of the sides for the last sixteen stage.

Spurs will likely beat PSV home and away, though, so work will still have to be done in the remaining matches of this year's group stage.

Prediction: Barcelona 2-1 Inter

Despite no Messi for Barcelona, the Catalan giants might just come out on top in this one, but it'll be a narrow win. Inter are a solid side, and without Barca's main talisman in attack in the side, the Italians will be typically hard to break down.

It would be surprising to not see them on the scoresheet though, in particular Icardi, who's always a threat to even the best sides in Europe. Next month's reverse fixture at the San Siro will be key to see who wins the group, and Barcelona should be all but qualified for the next stage after this one.