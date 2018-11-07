×
UEFA Champions League 2018-19, Inter Milan 1-1 Barcelona: 5 Hits and Flops from the game

Nived Zenith
SENIOR ANALYST
07 Nov 2018, 12:34 IST

Icardi rescued a point for Inter at the end
Icardi rescued a point for Inter at the end

Barcelona were held to a 1-1 draw at the San Siro on Tuesday after Mauro Icardi's late equalizer cancelled out a one-goal cushion that the visitors had established in the 83rd minute through Malcom, who netted his first goal for the club since joining in the summer.

Ernesto Valverde's men dominated the majority of possession, as you would expect in any game, but struggled to create any notable clear-cut chances albeit testing Samir Handanovic through Luis Suarez and Philippe Coutinho in the first half.

The game continued to pan out in similar fashion in the second half as the home side were more than comfortable in conceding possession and maintaining their organised defensive shape.

Malcom, who was reduced to tears after scoring the Spanish champions' opening goal, seemed to have secured all three points, but Icardi popped up in the 87th minute to salvage a point for Luciano Spalletti's men in Group B.

However, Barcelona have ensured their safe passage to the knockout stages of the UEFA Champions League despite the result while Inter will next travel to Wembley at the end of this month in what could prove to be a crucial encounter for both parties involved in the race for second place.

#5 Hit: Malcom

Malcom made an instant impact for Barcelona
Malcom made an instant impact for Barcelona

Malcom has not endured smooth-sailing since arriving in Barcelona from Bordeaux during the summer after struggling to fit into Ernesto Valverde's plans so far this season.

The Brazilian, who snubbed AS Roma on his way to the Nou Camp during the transfer window, had been restricted to just three games and 105 minutes of playing time prior to the Champions League clash with Inter.

However, Valverde's decision to throw him on in the 81st minute paid off handsomely as the winger made an instant impact when he scored just two minutes after coming on from the bench.

Malcom picked up the ball on the edge of the penalty area before driving a low shot beyond Samir Handanovic, who could have maybe done better to keep that out.

The 21-year-old is a product of the Corinthians youth academy and marked his Champions League debut with a goal that might just give him a consideration for more involvement with the first team from now.

