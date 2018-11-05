UEFA Champions League 2018/19: Matchday 4 Predictions

The world's greatest club competition returns this week with the fourth Matchday of the group stage. The groups are starting to take shape now as we enter the second half of the group stage. Now, each team has already played against all the teams of their group. Things are starting to get spicier as the battle for qualification has begun.

We have some really interesting matches this week. Atletico vs Dortmund, Juventus vs Man Utd, Inter Milan vs Barcelona and Napoli vs PSG are some of the anticipated games this week. As we move on through the group stages, these are the predictions for all the 16 fixtures this week.

AS Monaco vs Club Brugge.

Prediction: 2-1.

AS Monaco v Club Brugge - UEFA Champions League

Club Brugge were able to get a draw against AS Monaco in Belgium. Barring any surprises this will be the perfect opportunity for Thierry Henry to get his first win as a coach after a disastrous start managing Monaco.

Crvena zvezda vs Liverpool.

Prediction: 0-3.

Liverpool v FK Crvena Zvezda - UEFA Champions League Group C

Although Crvena are in good form in the Serbian super league, it is more than likely it'll a comfortable win for Liverpool. Liverpool would like to get three points and get a firmer grip on the first place in their group.

Atletico Madrid vs Borussia Dortmund.

Prediction: 2-3.

Borussia Dortmund - UEFA Champions League

This is one of the most exciting fixture this week. Dortmund were easily able to beat Atletico 4-0 at their home. It will not be that easy for Dortmund playing at the Wanda Metripolitana, but they'll still be the favorites with their recent hot form.

Tottenham Hotspur vs PSV Eindhoven.

Prediction: 3-1.

PSV v Tottenham Hotspur - UEFA Champions League Group B

Even though the first meeting between these two ended with a draw, odds are Tottenham will have a comfortable win at their home. They'll need to win this match if they plan on having any chance to qualify for the round of 16.

Inter Milan vs FC Barcelona.

Prediction: 1-2.

FC Barcelona v FC Internazionale - UEFA Champions League Group B

FC Barcelona were looking a bit sloppy in their game against Rayo Vallecano. The Catalan club are one of the favorites to win the tournament. With their recent poor form in away games and especially in Italy, they'll try their best to get a win, maintaining their current form.

Napoli vs Paris Saint Germain.

Prediction: 3-1.

Paris Saint-Germain v SSC Napoli - UEFA Champions League Group C

Napoli had completely dominated the game when the two sides met in Paris, but Di Maria's injury time goal saved PSG from defeat. There is a high possibility Napoli will beat them and have an upper hand over them for qualifying for the round of 16.

FC Porto vs Lokomotiv Moscow.

Prediction: 2-0.

FC Porto v Desportivo das Aves - Portuguese Super Cup

Both teams are having a good domestic season. Porto were able to defeat Lokomotiv Moscow at their home in their last meeting. It is more probable that Porto will be able to defeat them and will also maintain a clean sheet.

Schalke 04 vs Galatasaray.

Prediction: 1-0.

FC Schalke 04 v Galatasaray AS - UEFA Champions League

Schalke have won their previous two domestic games. Galatasaray were able to get a point at their home in the last meeting between the two teams. Schalke is the superior team between the two sides and they will get a victory against Galatasaray.

