UEFA Champions League 2019-20: Atalanta vs Manchester City preview, team news and more

The UEFA Champions League returns this week, and amid other mouth-watering clashes taking place across the continent, this Group C fixture between Italian underdogs Atalanta and English giants Manchester City promises to be a humdinger.

City come into this match on the back of a 2-1 comeback win over Southampton at the weekend, the same venue where they beat La Dea 5-1 in the last round of Champions League fixtures, while Atalanta will go into it after suffering a 2-0 home reverse to Cagliari on Sunday.

Gian Piero Gasperini's side will be looking to play on the front foot, as usual, so expect to see goals in this one. In fact, Atalanta's last 5 matches have seen a total of 26 goals, including a 7-1 victory over Udinese just after their loss to City.

t is a known fact that City's defence can be got at, but that will be of little consequence should Atalanta start shipping goals, which is an area of concern for them, given that they have already conceded 11 goals in 3 Champions League games, and have only kept one clean sheet in all competitions this season.

City do have a couple of selection problems for this game, with David Silva certain to miss out due to a knock he picked up over the weekend, and his natural replacement Phil Foden suspended after picking up a couple of bookings last game. Midfielder Rodri and left-back Oleksander Zinchenko are also out.

Kickoff Information

Date: 6th November 2019

Time: 21:00 (local time), 01:30, 7th November (IST)

Venue: Stadio Atleti Azzurri d'Italia

Form Guide

Last 5 matches (in all competitions, most recent match first)

Atalanta: L-D-W-L-D

Manchester City: W-W-W-W-W

Key Player to Watch Out For

Kevin De Bruyne has started this season like a house on fire, after missing the majority of last term with an injury, by scoring 2 goals and providing 10 assists in just 12 games across all competitions. For Atalanta to have any chance against the English champions, they will have to make sure that they keep him quiet, otherwise, they could be in for quite a hiding.

Manchester City v Atalanta: Group C - UEFA Champions League

The Italians may have a ray of hope in the sense that Pep Guardiola may decide to rest his star player to keep him fit for next weekend's vital top of the table clash with domestic rivals Liverpool. But, giwven City's selection problems, he could yet play, and if he does, it could turn out to be a bloodbath in Bergamo.

