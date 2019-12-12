UEFA Champions League 2019-20, Bayern Munich 3-1 Tottenham: 5 key performances from the match

Bayern Muenchen v Tottenham Hotspur: Group B - UEFA Champions League

Bayern Munich and Tottenham Hotspur rounded up the action from Group B of the Champions League, with the Bavarians running out 3-1 winners in front of their own fans.

Both teams came into the fixture safe in the knowledge of their progression to the second-round. Jose Mourinho played with that in mind, making six changes from the weekend and leaving key players like Harry Kane, Dele Alli and Serge Aurier out of the side for the dead-rubber fixture.

The same can be said of the hosts. Star striker Robert Lewandowski was benched, ensuring he did not enter the record books as only the second player after Cristiano Ronaldo to score in all group stage fixtures.

With their victory, however, Bayern Munich did achieve a bit of history. The result meant that they picked maximum points from the first round, winning all six of their matches to progress top of the group.

The German giants are only the seventh team in history to achieve this feat, joining AC Milan, PSG, Spartak Moscow, Barcelona and Real Madrid (twice) in the record books.

There were a number of performers who starred in the fixture and in this piece, we shall be highlighting five key performances from the highly entertaining clash.

#5 Kingsley Coman

Coman opened the scoring

Kingsley Coman has not had the best of seasons so far and coming into the fixture, he had scored just three goals from 19 matches in all competitions. Against Tottenham he was started on the left of attack, along with Ivan Perisic and Serge Gnabry.

But it took the French international just 14 minutes to open the scoring. Gnabry had done brilliantly down the right flank and his deflected cross was cushioned into the bottom-right corner by Coman with a one-time finish.

Sadly, Coman's night was ended soon after with what appeared to appeared to be a clumsy extension to his left knee. But the 23-year-old had played his part by setting in motion a convincing victory for his team.

