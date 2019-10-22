UEFA Champions League 2019/20: Genk v Liverpool - Liverpool Predicted XI, Team news and more

Liverpool travel to Belgium to take on Genk as they look to overcome their poor form on the road in Europe. Despite winning the Champions League last season, Jurgen Klopp's side lost all three of their group stage away games and started their title defence with a 2-0 defeat to Napoli.

Red Bull Salzburg staged a sensational comeback and nearly caused an upset last time around but the Reds managed to seal a crucial 4-3 victory, courtesy of a well-taken goal from Mohamed Salah.

Liverpool head into the game as overwhelming favourites and will look to take a giant step towards qualification with a victory against the reigning Belgian champions.

Key Match Facts

Liverpool have lost their last four Champions League group-stage games on the road.

Genk achieved automatic qualification to the Champions League group-stages for the first time in their history this season.

Liverpool have not faced a Belgian side for more than 11 years.

Genk are yet to register their first victory in the Champions League.

This is the first competitive meeting between the two sides.

Team News

Jurgen Klopp's side have no fresh injury concerns and Mohamed Salah's fitness is still being monitored. The Egyptian winger was subbed off in the closing stages against Leicester in the Premier League and continues to struggle with an ankle injury.

Xherdan Shaqiri has barely featured this season but the Swiss international could make his return after one month on the sidelines. Aside from Nathaniel Clyne who continues to recover from a long-term knee injury, Klopp has a fully-fit squad at his disposal.

Jordan Henderson failed to make an impression on the game against Manchester United and the Liverpool captain could lose his place to one of Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain or Naby Keita.

Injuries: Nathaniel Clyne (Knee)

Suspensions: None

Predicted XI

Klopp hinted that Salah could be back for the game and Divock Origi is expected to drop to the bench if the Egyptian passes his fitness test. Oxlade-Chamberlain and Naby Keita impressed after coming on against Manchester United and the dynamic duo could be handed starts in midfield alongside Fabinho.

Liverpool Predicted XI: Alisson Becker, Trent Alexander-Arnold, Virgil van Dijk, Andy Robertson, Fabinho, Oxlade-Chamberlain, Naby Keita, Mohamed Salah, Roberto Firmino, Sadio Mane.