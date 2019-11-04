UEFA Champions League 2019-20: Liverpool v Genk - predicted XI, team news and more

Liverpool welcome Genk at Anfield as they aim to consolidate their position in Group E. After a demoralizing 2-0 defeat away to Napoli on matchday one, the Reds registered victories against Red Bull Salzburg and Genk to put themselves in a comfortable position in the group.

Genk are the only winless side in Group E and the Belgian outfit will be aiming to cause a major upset, as they look to get their Champions League campaign up and running with a win. Liverpool host Manchester City next weekend and the Merseyside club could make a handful of changes to their starting XI, as they look to keep their key players fit for what could be a potential title decider.

Key match facts

Genk are the only winless side left in Group E.

Liverpool are unbeaten against Belgian opposition in the Champions League.

The Reds are yet to keep a clean sheet in Europe this season.

Team news

Joel Matip is out for the foreseeable future with a knee injury and Dejan Lovren is set to deputise for him. Aside from the Cameroonian, Xherdan Shaqiri is another long-term absentee and the Swiss international is set to be missing once again. Shaqiri has barely featured this season and the former Stoke City man is expected to return to action after the international break.

As Klopp looks to freshen up his squad and keep his player fit for next weekend's showdown against Manchester City, the likes of Joe Gomez, Naby Keita and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain could be drafted into the starting XI.

Fabinho dropped to the bench against Aston Villa as the midfielder was walking a tight disciplinary rope but the former Monaco man is set to return to the starting lineup.

Mohamed Salah is struggling to return to full fitness after taking a blow to his ankle against Leicester City before the international break and Klopp may be tempted to rest his talisman, to keep him fresh for the weekend. Divock Origi could be drafted into the starting eleven if Klopp decided to give Salah a breather.

Injuries: Joel Matip (knee), Xherdan Shaqiri (calf), Nathaniel Clyne (knee)

Suspensions: None

Predicted XI

Liverpool predicted XI (4-3-3): Alisson Becker, Joe Gomez, Virgil van Dijk, Dejan Lovren, Andy Robertson, Fabinho, Naby Keita, Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, Divock Origi, Roberto Firmino, Sadio Mane