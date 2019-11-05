UEFA Champions League 2019-20: Real Madrid v Galatasaray - Real Madrid preview, team news and more

Real Madrid host Galatasaray in the Santiago Bernabeu as they aim to register only their second victory in the group stages this season. The Los Blancos were in a spot of bother before the reverse fixture but a nervy 1-0 victory gave them a much-needed boost, after registering only one point from their first two games.

Paris Saint-Germain have a perfect record after the three matchdays and the reigning French champions are five points clear of the Spanish giants in Group A. The hosts will be aiming to register a victory that will put them in a comfortable to make it through to the knockout stages but their Turkish opponents are no pushovers, as we saw in the reverse fixture.

Key match facts

Galatasaray are winless in their last three games across all competitions.

Real Madrid have won just one game in the Champions League group stages this season.

Galatasaray are the only Turkish side in the Champions League this season.

The Turkish side's last goal in the Champions League was scored by Eren Derdiyok in a 3-2 loss against FC Porto in November 2018.

Team news

Marco Asensio and Nacho are long-term absentees and the pair have been ruled out for the foreseeable future, as they continue to recover from knee injuries. James Rodrigues and Gareth Bale are also struggling with minor injuries and Zinedine Zidane is expected to be without two of his first-choice attackers.

Otherwise, Zidane has a fully-fit squad to choose from and he could make a handful of changes to the side that drew 0-0 against Real Betis. Ferland Mendy and Fede Valverde are expected to be drafted into the starting XI, with the Uruguayan international expected to replace Luka Modric in the centre of the park.

Injuries: Marco Asensio (knee), Nacho (knee), James Rodriguez (calf), Gareth Bale (muscle)

Suspensions: None

Predicted XI

Real Madrid predicted XI (4-3-3): Thibaut Courtois, Dani Carvajal, Sergio Ramos, Raphael Varane, Marcelo, Casemiro, Toni Kroos, Fede Valverde, Rodrygo Goes, Karim Benzema, Eden Hazard