UEFA Champions League 2020-21: Matchday 6 qualification scenarios 

The 2020-21 UEFA Champions League Group Stage is coming to an end this week. The tournament started a month late, as an indirect result of the COVID-19 pandemic, but a tight schedule and weekly matches will see the group stage conclude right on time.

From empty stadiums to scintillating drama, the group stage has seen it all. With nine round of 16 places already filled, the last matchday will see a final dash as teams fight it out for the remaining spots.

Champions League Group A

FC Bayern Muenchen

Group A winner: Bayern Munich (13 points)

The Champions League holders have already qualified as group winners after four games.

Matchday 6: Bayern Munich (13pt) vs. Lokomotiv Moscow (3pt), RB Salzburg (4pt) vs. Atletico Madrid (6pt)

Atletico Madrid qualification scenario: Win or draw against RB Salzburg.

RB Salzburg qualification scenario: Win against Atletico Madrid.

Lokomotiv Moscow qualification scenario: Can't qualify. Europa League if they win against Bayern and Atletico Madrid defeat RB Salzburg.

Champions League Group B

FC Internazionale v Real Madrid

Group B has been one of the most entertaining and competitive groups in the Champions League this season. No team has qualified so far, so all the four sides have a chance to do so on the final matchday.

Matchday 6: Real Madrid (7pt) vs. Borussia Monchengladbach (8pt), Inter Milan (5pt) vs. Shakhtar Donetsk (7pt)

Borussia Monchengladbach qualification scenario: Win or draw against Real Madrid, or Inter vs. Shakhtar ends in a draw.

Shakhtar Donetsk qualification scenario: Win against Inter, or draw and Monchengladbach win against Real Madrid.

Real Madrid qualification scenario: Win against Monchengladbach, or draw and Inter win against Shakhtar.

Inter Milan qualification scenario: Win against Shakhtar and Monchengladbach vs. Real Madrid avoid a draw.

Champions League Group C

Manchester City

Group winner: Manchester City (13 points)

Group runner-up: Porto (10 points)

The 0-0 draw between Manchester City and Porto confirmed the latter's qualification to the Champions League knockout stages and the former winning the group.

Matchday 6: Man City (13pt) vs. Marseille (3pt), Olympiacos (3pt) vs. Porto (10pt)

Group C is done and dusted. All that remains is to see who out of Olympiacos and Marseille qualify for the Europa League. If both teams end up winning or losing their respective matches, then Olympiacos will go through to the Europa League.

Champions League Group D

Liverpool FC

Group winner: Liverpool (12 points)

A 1-0 victory against Ajax last time out, coupled with Atalanta's draw to Midtjylland, saw Liverpool not only qualify for the Champions League knockout stages, but win Group D.

Matchday 6: Midtjylland (1pt) vs. Liverpool (12pt), Ajax (7pt) vs. Atalanta (8pt)

Atalanta qualification scenario: Win or draw against Ajax.

Ajax qualification scenario: Win against Atalanta.

Midtjylland qualification scenario: Can't qualify. Will finish bottom the group.