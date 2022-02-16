UEFA Champions League 2021-22: 5 players who can help Liverpool beat Inter Milan

Liverpool will once again get going in the UEFA Champions League as they take on Inter Milan in their Round-of-16 tie on Wednesday.

The Reds have won the European competition six times but will need to do their best to get past the reigning Serie A champions.

Liverpool will be aiming to breeze past Inter Milan in the Champions League

Liverpool have been one of the best teams in European football this season. They have won all six games in the Champions League group stage and are currently only six points off the top of the Premier League.

However, none of those things matter in a knockout competition, especially against a side that has been impeccable in the Italian league this term. Although the Reds did defeat AC Milan on both occasions in the group stage, Inter Milan are likely to pose a far sterner test for the Anfield outfit. Hence, Jurgen Klopp will need his main stars to produce their best performances in both legs of the tie.

On that note, let's take a look at five players who could prove key for Liverpool in their Champions League Round-of-16 tie against Inter Milan.

#5 Virgil van Dijk

Virgil van Dijk has been in fine form since his return from injury

Virgil van Dijk could not help his side progress in the Champions League last season due to injury but is raring to do so this season.

The Dutchman is one of the finest center-backs in world football and will be looking to showcase his abilities against Inter in the two-legged tie.

"Definitely, you can see in all movements. We were always convinced it would happen. No-one knows the reason how it heals - is it timing? - but he is completely back on track." Jurgen Klopp on Virgil van Dijk being back to his best:"Definitely, you can see in all movements. We were always convinced it would happen. No-one knows the reason how it heals - is it timing? - but he is completely back on track." #awlive [mail] Jurgen Klopp on Virgil van Dijk being back to his best:"Definitely, you can see in all movements. We were always convinced it would happen. No-one knows the reason how it heals - is it timing? - but he is completely back on track." #awlive [mail] https://t.co/SdFf8C9duG

While the 30-year-old's long-term injury was bound to affect him at the start of the season, he appears to be in good shape now. The defender is outmuscling opponents for fun and comfortably outpacing the best attackers in foot races.

However, Inter Milan will be hoping to pose some real problems for the Liverpool star through the likes of Edin Dzeko, Nicolo Barella, Lautaro Martinez and Hakan Calhanoglu.

With the Reds continuing to play a high line against their opponents, Van Dijk will be key in stopping the formidable frontline of the Nerazzurri.

#4 Fabinho

Fabinho is an important player for Liverpool on both ends of the pitch

Fabinho has been one of the most reliable players for Jurgen Klopp in the last couple of years. The central defensive midfielder provides ample protection to the backline but is also crucial in helping set up attacks.

GOAL @goal Fabinho with FIVE goals in 2022 Fabinho with FIVE goals in 2022 🔥 https://t.co/MB9EoQGHkE

The Brazil international is a pivot in the center of the pitch, and almost everything flows through him. His distribution of the ball has always been immaculate, but his strength on the ball is also admirable. Since the start of 2022, he has also added a goal-scoring touch to his game.

The South American has bagged six goals and one assist in 27 games for the Reds across all competitions so far. However, he is bound to take care of his primary defensive responsibilities against Inter Milan, as they will be looking to attack Liverpool throughout the game.

While Fabinho is capable of stopping the best attackers, he will need to be at his best to do the same against arguably the best team in Italy this term.

