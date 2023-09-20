UEFA Champions League 2023-24: 3 big clubs who could get eliminated in the group stage this season

The 2023-24 Champions League campaign began after the first international break of the European football season. As 32 clubs battle it out for the ultimate prize in European football, fans are in for a real treat.

Just like last season, Manchester City, Bayern Munich, and Real Madrid are among the favorites for the trophy. However, Arsenal, Barcelona, and PSG are not far away, and the presence of some dark horses could also spice things up a little.

However, some big clubs have started the new season on a shaky note and could be eliminated from the Champions League group stage. Last season, Spanish giants Atletico Madrid and Barcelona failed to make it through to the competition's knockout stages.

So, without any further ado, let’s look at three big clubs who are likely to exit the Champions League in the group stage itself:

#3. Sevilla

Sevilla have failed to replicate their Europa League success in the Champions League.

Sevilla were terrible in La Liga last season, where they finished a measly 12th. Even though they claimed the Europa League title once again (their seventh title in the last 20 years), their league form was a clear indication of a team in steep decline.

They began the 2023-24 season in horrible fashion by losing three consecutive games. Their only win this season was a 1-0 triumph over 19th-placed Las Palmas.

Although Sevilla command a certain air of authority when it comes to the Europa League, they have failed to replicate the same in the Champions League. Their last two Champions League campaigns ended in the group stage and history is likely to repeat itself this season.

Sevilla are placed in Group B of the Champions League alongside Arsenal, PSV, and Lens.

Arsenal are firm favorites to top the group, whereas PSV are expected to provide a tough challenge. PSV finished second in the Eredivisie last season and are currently at the top of the league table.

If things go haywire for Sevilla, they could find themselves in the Europa League once again.

#2. Borussia Dortmund

BVB collapsed on the final matchday last season to throw the league title away.

Dortmund still seem to be struggling with the agonizing league defeat in the Bundesliga last season. They have won two and drawn two of their four league games this season, with their inconsistency rearing its ugly head again.

Their tendency to falter on the big occasions doesn't bode well for them in the "group of death" alongside PSG, AC Milan, and Newcastle United.

This current BVB squad does not have the magical presence of Jadon Sancho, Erling Haaland, or Jude Bellingham. Besides, veterans Marco Reus and Mats Hummels are way beyond their prime, and the rest of the squad doesn’t spark much confidence.

Group F is, by far, the toughest group in the competition. All four participants in Group F possess a legitimate chance of progressing to the knockout round. AC Milan were last year’s UCL semi-finalists, whereas Newcastle United pipped Liverpool and Tottenham Hotspur to qualify for the Champions League.

PSG, meanwhile, defeated Dortmund 2-0 at the Parc des Princes on September 19 and will be the favorites to top the group. Considering the quality of opponents they must face, their journey is likely to be cut short in the group stage of the Champions League.

#1. Manchester United

Manchester United were blown away by Brighton on matchday 5 in the Premier League this season.

For all their shortcomings last season, Erik ten Hag did a remarkable job to lead them to two domestic cup finals and a place in the Champions League. However, it seems as if the honeymoon period is over for the Dutchman.

Manchester United are having their worst-ever start to a Premier League campaign in nearly a decade with three defeats in five games. They have looked rather unconvincing in their two wins this season as well.

They were 2-0 down to Nottingham Forest at home before completing a 3-2 comeback, whereas Wolves missed a ton of chances during their 1-0 loss against the Red Devils.

Given Erik ten Hag’s disappointing record away from home, a straightforward group consisting of Bayern Munich, Galatasaray, and Copenhagen could prove to be a nightmare. United won’t have fond memories of traveling to Istanbul, as an away loss to İstanbul Başakşehir led to a group stage exit in 2020.

Copenhagen were unbeaten at home against City, Sevilla, and Dortmund last season. And Bayern are the second favorite behind City to win the title. They’ll need to win all of their home games to make up for any away day woes. Against Bayern, that task could be a tall order.

Right now, United are a club likely to unravel anytime soon. Injuries and off-field issues have already derailed their start to the season. Their Champions League stay could be rather short and unpleasant.