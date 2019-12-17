UEFA Champions League: 3 players who could hold the key for Real Madrid against Manchester City

Real Madrid made it to the knockouts of the Champions League quite easily in the end.

You'd be a brave human being to bet against Real Madrid in the Champions League.

Los Blancos has won an astonishing Europe's premier competition an astonishing 4 times in the last 6 years, with their previous triumph - the 13th, overall - coming in the 2017-18 season. They seem to have a certain knack when it comes to European knockout fixtures of high intensity.

Since the club's talisman Cristiano Ronaldo departed to Juventus, the Spanish club's cutting edge seems to have diminished to an extent. Real Madrid was outplayed by Ajax last season and was dumped out of the competition in the round of 16. Zinedine Zidane's men will be looking to put their Ajax nightmare to bed, but they are up against a team of incredible quality.

Pep Guardiola's Manchester City has always underperformed in the competition, but the talent and depth in their squad is there for all to see. Their English rivals Liverpool have fashioned a massive lead for themselves in the Premier League, and the Champions League is increasingly becoming Guardiola's best shot at prestigious silverware this season.

Real Madrid is not the only side in this fixture with a point to prove. Manchester City is sure to come at them with all guns blazing, and the Spaniards will have to be at their very best.

While several of Real Madrid's players have excelled this season, we take a look at 3 individuals who absolutely must show up if Los Blancos are to repeat their past European triumphs this season.

#3 Sergio Ramos

Sergio Ramos

Crunch knockout games always require a leader to step up. More often than not, Sergio Ramos has happily taken up that mantle.

Real Madrid's charismatic captain has been some way off his brilliant best this season but has improved in recent games. While Ramos can be rash at times, he has always put his hand up in the past to drag Real Madrid through a difficult situation.

His stoppage-time equalizer against Atletico Madrid in the 2013-14 season effectively won his side the coveted 'La Decima'. History tells us that Sergio Ramos brings his best self to games like these.

This particular match-up will be no walk in the park. Ramos and his partner-in-crime Raphael Varane will be up against the likes of Sergio Aguero, Raheem Sterling, and Bernardo Silva. A pacy and dynamic Manchester City attack is sure to cause more than a few problems, and Real Madrid will need their captain to be at the forefront of the battle.

