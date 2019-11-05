UEFA Europa League 2019-20: Manchester United v Partizan Belgrade - Red Devils' predicted XI, team news and more

Manchester United can take a major step towards qualification to the knockout stages of the UEFA Europa League with a victory as they host Partizan Belgrade at Old Trafford. The Red Devils' season has been stop-start to say the least, as they've endured their worst start to a league campaign in over 40 years.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's side suffered more misery domestically as they were beaten by a determined Bournemouth side at the Vitality Stadium and the record English champions will look to put their woes behind them with a victory in Europe. With seven points from three games, Manchester United lead Group L and the Red Devils could have one foot in the knockout stages with a victory against the Serbian side.

Key match facts

Manchester United are unbeaten in the Europa League this season. (W2 D1)

The reverse fixture was the first time the two sides met in a competitive fixture since the European Cup final in 1965/66.

The Red Devils are unbeaten in their last 10 Europa League games at Old Trafford. (W8 D2)

Team news

Luke Shaw, Axel Tuanzebe, Paul Pogba and Eric Bailly are long-term absentees and Solskjaer is expected to be without their services once again. Brandon Williams impressed after being given the nod against Chelsea in the Carabao Cup and the youngster is set to start at left-back once again.

James Garner and Mason Greenwood are also expected to be handed starts and the likes of Jesse Lingard and Phil Jones, who've struggled for games in recent weeks, could also feature.

Injuries: Diogo Dalot (unspecified), Eric Bailly (knee), Axel Tuanzebe (hip), Timothy Fosu-Mensah (knee), Luke Shaw (hamstring), Paul Pogba (ankle), Nemanja Matić (unspecified)

Suspensions: None

Predicted XI

Manchester United predicted XI (4-3-3): Sergio Romero; Aaron Wan-Bissaka, Harry Maguire, Phil Jones, Brandon Williams; James Garner, Scott McTominay; Daniel James, Jesse Lingard, Marcus Rashford; Mason Greenwood