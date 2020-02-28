UEFA Europa League 2019-20 round of 16 draw announced

The UEFA Europa League final will be held in the Stadion Energa Gdansk, Poland

The Round of 16 draw of the UEFA Europa League was held in the UEFA headquarters in Switzerland, as the qualified sides found out their fates for the business end of the season. The final of the competition is set to be played in May, with the Stadion Energa Gdansk in Poland set to play host to the spectacle.

While the defending champions Chelsea are currently participating in the UEFA Champions League, last season's beaten finalists Arsenal suffered surprise elimination in the Round of 32, as they were beaten at home by Greek outfit Olympiacos.

15 sides have secured qualification, with the tie between Eintracht Frankfurt and Red Bull Salzburg set to be played later this week, as the game was postponed due to adverse weather conditions.

No teams are seeded and there is no country protection, meaning two teams from the same country can be drawn against each other. The first leg will be played on the 12th of March, with the second legs on the 19th of the month.

Turkish outfit Istanbul Basaksehir and Austrian Bundesliga outfit LASK have secured qualification to the round of 16 of the competition for the first time in their history, as they aim to continue their fairytale run in Europe this season.

Full UEFA Europa League round of 16 draw

Istanbul Basaksehir v FC Copenhagen

Olympiacos CF v Wolverhampton Wanderers

Rangers FC v Bayer Leverkusen

VfL Wolsburg v FC Shakhtar Donetsk

Inter Milan v Getafe CF

Sevilla CF v AS Roma

Eintracht Frankfurt/Red Bull Salzburg v FC Basel

LASK v Manchester United