UEFA Super Cup 2019: Liverpool v Chelsea - Liverpool's Predicted XI, Team News and More

Liverpool and Chelsea prepare to lock horns in the UEFA Super Cup after achieving continental glory last season.

The Merseyside giants were crowned Champions of Europe in Madrid after they got the better of Tottenham Hotspur in the UEFA Champions League final and will be looking to add more silverware to their ranks, after missing out on the FA Community Shield on penalties to Manchester City.

Chelsea registered an emphatic victory over arch-rivals Arsenal in the final of the Europa League last season, winning 4-1 in Baku.

The London club, fresh from an opening day demolition in the hands of Manchester United, will be looking to set things right and register a famous victory against the reigning European Champions.

With the UEFA Super Cup up for grabs, the all English fixture is an enticing prospect as the two teams have silverware firmly in their sights.

Key Match Facts

Liverpool have won three and lost two of their five UEFA Super Cup encounters.

Chelsea have won the competition once in their previous three attempts.

Current Chelsea boss Frank Lampard was the captain as the Blues lost to Atletico Madrid in 2013 UEFA Super Cup.

The two sides have met each other 10 times in European competitions, with Chelsea registering three wins to Liverpool's two.

Team News

Alisson Becker was out with a calf injury and the Brazilian shot-stopper will be missing for "a few weeks" according to Jurgen Klopp.

Adrian San Miguel, who was drafted in as a last minute replacement for the outgoing Simon Mignolet, is expected to start between the sticks for Liverpool.

Andy Lonergan will take his place on the bench, after the Englishman reportedly agreed a short-term deal with the Reds.

The veteran goalkeeper has been roped in as an emergency option after Alisson's injury and is expected to deputize for Adrian for the time being.

Sadio Mane is expected to return to the starting XI in place of Divock Origi, after the Senegalese attacker was reserved to a role on the bench for the Premier League opener.

Joel Matip could be recalled in place of Joe Gomez and the likes of James Milner, Naby Keita and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain are all in contention for a place in the starting XI.

Injuries: Alisson Becker (Calf)

Suspensions: None

Liverpool Predicted XI

Adrian San Miguel, Trent Alexander-Arnold, Joel Matip, Virgil van Dijk, Andy Robertson, Fabinho, Jordan Henderson, Naby Keita, Mohamed Salah, Roberto Firmino, Sadio Mane