UEFA Super Cup 2019, Liverpool vs Chelsea: Five key players to watch out for

UEFA Super Cup 2019, Liverpool vs Chelsea.

This year's UEFA Super Cup is going to be an all-English affair as the Champions League winners Liverpool go up against Europa League winners Chelsea. Liverpool have won the Super Cup on three occasions in 1977, 2001 and 2005 whereas Chelsea have won the title once in 1998.

Liverpool made a great start to their Premier League campaign as they won their opening fixture against Norwich City by a scoreline of 4-1 with Mohamed Salah, Virgil van Dijk and Divock Origi finding the net for the Merseyside club. They currently sit at the third position in the table, behind Manchester City and Manchester United.

Frank Lampard's Chelsea on the other hand had an abysmal start to the league campaign as they were routed 4-0 by Manchester United at the Old Trafford on Sunday and currently sit at the 19th position in the league table.

The UEFA Super Cup game at the Vodafone Park in Istanbul offers both the clubs a great opportunity to win silverware early and set a positive tone for the upcoming season.

We shall now take a look at five players who will play a key role in the all-important UEFA Super Cup clash in Istanbul.

#5 Christian Pulisic (Chelsea)

Christian Pulisic playing for Chelsea FC.

Christian Pulisic started his senior career at Borussia Dortmund and stayed at the German club for three years from 2016 to 2019. The 20-year-old winger was signed by Chelsea on 2nd January 2019 for a fee of €64 million in a deal that allowed him to stay at Dortmund for the remainder of 2018-19 season.

The American youngster has made 127 appearances for Borussia Dortmund over a span of three years and found the net on 19 occasions. He is known for his great ability to dribble past defenders due to his low center of gravity. He is a versatile player who can be deployed both as a winger and an attacking midfielder.

Pulisic made his first competitive appearance for The Blues on Sunday in a 4-0 defeat against Manchester United as he was brought on for Ross Barkley at the 58th-minute mark. He looked to make some attacking runs from the left flank but was unable to make an impact.

He would now want to forget Sunday's disastrous result and play a vital role for Chelsea against Liverpool on Wenesday in the UEFA Super Cup game.

