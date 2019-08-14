UEFA Super Cup: 3 reasons why Liverpool will defeat Chelsea

Liverpool are up against Chelsea in the UEFA Super Cup

Chelsea and Liverpool will face off in the UEFA Super Cup on Wednesday in an encounter that will be more than just a curtain-raiser to the European season. The two English clubs have some history and are both desperate to kickstart the season with a trophy.

Chelsea had an amazing run in the Europa League last season, going unbeaten and defeating London rivals Arsenal in the final.

Liverpool, on the other hand, had to overturn a 3-0 first-leg loss to Barcelona (the Reds won 4-0 at Anfield) en route to clinching their sixth Champions League title. Jurgen Klopp’s men also defeated fellow English side Tottenham Hotspur in the final of Europe’s flagship club competition.

Wednesday’s Super Cup is therefore set to see two English sides face off for the very first time in the history of the competition. The Blues have won the UEFA Super Cup just once, while Liverpool have won it three times.

Below, we take a look at why the Reds are huge favourites to win this game:

#3 Jurgen Klopp’s men are a class apart

Liverpool are currently unplayable

Games between Liverpool and Chelsea have often been keenly contested but, for the first time in many years, there is a clear favourite. Liverpool are in better form and boast a much better team when compared to Chelsea.

The Reds are not just the champions of Europe, they also run Manchester City close in the Premier League last season, eventually losing out by a single point after amassing 97 points themselves. By contrast, Chelsea look like a team in tatters at the moment.

The Blues may have won the Europa League last season, but the side that secured that triumph was far better than the one currently being managed by Frank Lampard. Chelsea have been forced to rely on young, inexperienced players for the season following the club’s transfer ban.

This is a Chelsea team that was walloped 4-0 by Manchester United over the weekend and it remains to be seen how they can hold their own against this rampant Liverpool side. What is clear, though, is the gulf in class and quality between both sides. Liverpool are by far the superior side and that is expected to be on display in the Super Cup.

