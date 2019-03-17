×
United outcast Alexis Sanchez wanted by Juventus, AC Milan eyeing Premier League striker and more Serie A transfer news: March 17, 2019

Gunjan Kochrekar
ANALYST
News
202   //    17 Mar 2019, 21:29 IST

Manchester United v Southampton FC - Premier League
Manchester United v Southampton FC - Premier League

Hello and welcome to the Italian Serie A transfer news and rumors for the day! Here are the top stories from the Italian first division!

Juventus identify Alexis Sanchez as their summer transfer target

Manchester United v Southampton FC - Premier League
Manchester United v Southampton FC - Premier League

Juventus are all set to hand Alexis Sanchez's footballing career another lifeline by signing him in this summer.

Calcio Mercato have reported that Juventus are very much keen regarding the deal but the only problem being the Chilean earning net €20 million per season in England as per his ongoing Manchester United contract, and the Italians will not be looking to invest those many funds in the player, having already paying big bucks to the likes of Cristiano Ronaldo, Paulo Dybala and Emre Can in their squad.

Alexis has not had a very great stint at Old Trafford since his arrival from Arsenal 2 years back.

AC Milan to bid for Everton striker Richarlison

Newcastle United v Everton FC - Premier League
Newcastle United v Everton FC - Premier League

According to reports from Calcio Mercato, Brazilian striker Richarlison has a huge fan in Italy and it is none other than AC Milan director Leonardo.

Although Richarlison's agent has informed Milan about Everton's disinterest in selling Richarlison this summer, a bid in the range of €65-70 million can change the English club's mind.

The striker's value has shot up overnight due to his recent call ups from the Brazilian National team in 2018, and his exquisite performances when he was given his opportunity in the international friendlies.

AC Milan was close to buying the striker from his previous club Fluminense, but the previous management was not able to complete the deal, and current director Leonardo must surely be regretting that decision now.

Inter midfielder Matias Vecino wanted by Tottenham Hotspur

ACF Fiorentina v FC Internazionale - Serie A
ACF Fiorentina v FC Internazionale - Serie A

Football.London have reported that Tottenham are all set to land Inter Milan midfielder Matias Vecino this summer, after having scouted him for some time now.

Fortunately for the English club, the Italian club is ready to listen to offers starting at around €30 million.

The only obstacle in the deal will be the fact that the player will be turning 28 this year, and Tottenham have a long-lasting policy of signing young players who can be developed by manager Mauricio Pochettino, who has done the same in the past with players like Eric Dier, Dele Alli, and Toby Alderweireld.

Gunjan Kochrekar
ANALYST
Gunjan is a Chartered Accountancy final level student, but his passion apart from finance lies in football. He loves the game, and enjoys writing about it in his free time.
