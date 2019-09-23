Updated LaLiga table after matchday 5 | LaLiga 2019/2020 table

Sevilla FC v Real Madrid CF - La Liga

It was another thrilling weekend of footballing action in Spain, as 20 clubs battled it out for glory in the Spanish top division.

At the conclusion of matchday 5, just one point separates the top six, in what is proving to be one of the most competitive seasons in years.

Here, we shall be giving a recap of the weekend's action and the consequent effects it had on the league standings.

It couldn't be closer at the top...



Athletic Club are the new #LaLigaSantander leaders! 🦁🔝 pic.twitter.com/V2ox7V9lh0 — LaLiga (@LaLigaEN) September 22, 2019

Osasuna and Real Betis kicked off the weekend with a goalless draw on Friday at the El Sadaar and the stalemate sees the newly promoted side continue their impressive unbeaten home record.

As a result of the draw, Osasuna dropped one place in the standings to 10th and it was also the same story for Los Verdiblancos, as they dropped down to 14th from their 13th spot last week.

Saturday kicked off with Villarreal defeating Real Valladolid 2-0, with second half goals from Santi Cazorla and Javier Ontiveros helping the yellow submarines to victory.

Three points were enough for Javier Calleja's men to climb three places into 7th spot on the log, while Valladolid dropped to 15th from 12th at the start of the gameweek.

The second goalless stalemate of the weekend came at the Estadio Ciudad de Valencia, with hosts Levante and Eibar inseparable after 90 minutes.

The visitors maintained their 19th spot on the table, while the hosts dropped one spot into 9th on the log.

Yet another goalless stalemate was played out at the Wanda Metropolitano, with Atletico Madrid failing to get back to winning ways.

As a result, Los Rojiblancos dropped four places into 6th position, while Celta Vigo maintained their position 10 places lower.

Saturday's action was rounded up at the Estadio Nuevo Los Carmenes where Granada pulled up a shock 2-0 victory over defending champions Barcelona.

The defeat continues Ernesto Valverde's men's miserable run away from home and saw them drop three spots to 8th, while the win saw Granada move to the top of the table temporarily (although they have since dropped into 3rd spot).

Granada defeated Barcelona at home

Sunday's first fixture saw Getafe set the template with a thrilling 4-2 victory over newly promoted Real Mallorca.

The win saw Getafe make the biggest jump of the weekend, as they moved seven places away from the relegation spots into 11th, while Vicente Moreno's men dropped three places into 17th.

Espanyol's participation in the Europa League has taken a massive toll on their campaign this season, and that proved to be the case once again as they lost 3-1 at home to Real Sociedad.

The defeat saw the Catalans drop one spot into the relegation places, while Real Sociedad ended the matchweek in 4th place.

Valencia could not follow up their 1-0 away victory over Chelsea in the Champions League with another win, as they stuttered to a 1-1 draw with bottom side Leganes.

Consequently, Leganes picked up their first points of the campaign, but it was not enough to move them off the foot of the table, while Valencia moved one spot up to 12th.

Athletic Bilbao continued their impressive start to the campaign with a routine 2-0 win over CD Alaves at the San Mames, and this saw them move to the top of the table, while Alaves dropped into 13th.

Real Madrid concluded the weekend's action when they travelled to face Sevilla seeking to bounce back to winning ways after their debilitating 3-0 loss to PSG in the Champions League.

Estadio Sanchez Pizjuan has been something of a bogey ground in recent years for Real, with the capital side losing each of the previous three matches there, while Sevilla have been one of the form teams of the season and posted a convincing 3-0 win away to Qarabag FK on Thursday.

Moreover, the Andalusians are coached by disgraced former Real Madrid manager Julen Lopetegui, and the 53-year-old would have wanted to prove a point.

However, Sevilla's last fixture saw them embark on a tiresome journey to far away Azerbaijan with few hours of recovery time, and this undoubtedly had an impact o their performance in the game against Real Madrid.

A Karim Benzema second half goal was enough to give Zidane's men all three points in a 1-0 victory, which also marked the first clean sheet that Thibaut Courtois has kept in his last 12 LaLiga fixtures.

The win saw Sevilla lose their unbeaten start to the campaign and drop from the summit to 5th place, while Real Madrid climbed up to second on the log and are one of only two unbeaten teams in the league (alongside Athletic Bilbao).

LaLiga action returns of Tuesday and Wednesday for matchday 6 of the 2019/2020 season.