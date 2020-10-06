Uruguay vs Chile prediction, preview, team news and more | FIFA World Cup Qualifiers 2020

The FIFA World Cup qualifiers are set to begin in South America this week as Uruguay lock horns with a formidable Chile side at Estadio Centenario in Montevideo. Both sides have excellent attacking talent in their ranks and will want to win this game.

Uruguay have improved as a unit over the years and Oscar Tabarez will want his side to prove a point in these qualifiers. The Uruguayans have been a dominant South American force in the World Cup and need to make a good start in their qualification campaign.

Chile, on the other hand, are known for their knack off pulling off unlikely victories and will be able to fashion their fair share of chances in this fixture. La Roja have consistently exceeded expectations in the World Cup and will want to assure their qualification for the showpiece event in the coming months.

En minutos en @TelemundoUY los testimonios de Godin, Arambarri y Tabarez. Se viene Uruguay-Chile.

Uruguay vs Chile Head-to-Head

Uruguay and Chile have played 15 official fixtures since the turn of the century and have won seven games against their South American rivals. Chile have managed four victories and have games have seen the two teams share the spoils.

Uruguay managed a narrow 1-0 victory in the previous meeting between the two sides and Edinson Cavani scoring the only goal of the game. Manchester United's new signing has just recovered from an injury, however, and has not been selected in the squad.

Uruguay form guide: D-W-D-W-D

Chile form guide: W-D-L-D-L

Uruguay vs Chile Team News

Cavani is not available for Uruguay

Uruguay

With Edinson Cavani unavailable for this game, La Celeste will rely heavily on Luis Suarez in this fixture. With Fernando Muslera injured and Jose Gimenez recovering from the coronavirus, Oscar Tabarez will have to look for alternatives in his squad.

Injured: Fernando Muslera, Jose Gimenez

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Not Available: Edinson Cavani

Arturo Vidal has retired from international football

Chile

Inter Milan midfielder Arturo Vidal has announced his retirement from international football and will have to be replaced in the line-up. Alexis Sanchez is in the squad and is likely to play a pivotal role in this game.

Injured: None

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Not Available: Arturo Vidal

Uruguay vs Chile Predicted XI

Uruguay Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Rodrigo Muoz; Martin Caceres, Diego Godin, Ronald Araujo, Damian Suarez; Nahitan Nandez, Lucas Torreira; Cristhian Stuani, Rodrigo Bentancur, Maxi Gomez; Luis Suarez

📍 Información importante | Jugador liberado de la convocatoria de la Selección Chilena



🔗 https://t.co/oA15i3AYy2

Chile Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Claudio Bravo; Mauricio Isla, Francisco Sierralta, Guillermo Maripan, Alfonso Parot; Erick Pulgar, Esteban Pavez; Felipe Mora, Cesar Pinares, Eduardo Vargas, Alexis Sanchez

Uruguay vs Chile Prediction

Uruguay will have to account for the absence of a few key players and the likes of Maxi Gomez will be presented with an excellent opportunity to stake their claims to a spot in the starting eleven. La Celeste have a formidable squad and have the upper hand going into this game.

Chile have revamped their team over the past two years but will rely on the talismanic Alexis Sanchez in the final third against Uruguay. The home side can field a better eleven on paper and should be able to win this game.

Prediction: Uruguay 2-1 Chile

