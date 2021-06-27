Uruguay vs Paraguay prediction, preview, team news and more | Copa America 2021

Uruguay are set to play Paraguay at the Estadio Olimpico Nilton Santos on Monday in the group stage of Copa America 2021.

Uruguay come into this game on the back of a 2-0 win over Cesar Farias' Bolivia on Thursday. A first-half own goal from young Bolivar centre-back Jairo Quinteros and a second-half goal from veteran Manchester United striker Edinson Cavani ensured victory for Oscar Tabarez's Uruguay.

Paraguay, on the other hand, beat Martin Lasarte's Chile 2-0 on Thursday. A first-half goal from Toluca forward Braian Samudio and a second-half penalty from Newcastle United midfielder Miguel Almiron secured the win for Eduardo Berizzo's Paraguay.

Uruguay vs Paraguay Head-to-Head

In 75 head-to-head encounters between the two sides, Uruguay hold the clear advantage. They have won 32 games, lost 25 and drawn 18.

The two countries last faced each other earlier this year, with the game ending in a 0-0 draw. The likes of Luis Suarez (Uruguay) and Miguel Almiron and Angel Romero (Paraguay), were unable to find the net.

Uruguay form guide at Copa America 2021: W-D-L

Paraguay form guide at Copa America 2021: W-L-W

Uruguay vs Paraguay Team News

Uruguay

Uruguay have a strong squad, with no known injury issues. Atletico Madrid's Luis Suarez and Manchester United's Edinson Cavani have both been constants in the squad for some time now. Juventus's Rodrigo Bentancur and Real Madrid's Federico Valverde are highly-rated midfielders, while in defence Cagliari's Diego Godin and Atletico Madrid's Jose Gimenez are the preferred centre-back pairing.

Injured: None

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Paraguay

Similarly, Paraguay have no known issues. Palmeiras centre-back Gustavo Gomez, Newcastle United midfielder Miguel Almiron and West Ham United centre-back Fabian Balbuena are some of the known names. San Lorenzo winger Angel Romero has had a good start to the tournament.

Injured: None

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Uruguay vs Paraguay Predicted XI

Uruguay Predicted XI (4-3-1-2): Fernando Muslera, Martin Caceres, Jose Gimenez, Diego Godin, Matias Vina, Federico Valverde, Rodrigo Bentancur, Nahitan Nandez, Giorgian De Arrascaeta, Luis Suarez, Edinson Cavani

Edinson Cavani's been doing this for a long time 🏹 pic.twitter.com/ks0OYqyehi — B/R Football (@brfootball) June 24, 2021

Paraguay Predicted XI (4-4-2): Antony Silva, Alberto Espinola, Gustavo Gomez, Fabian Balbuena, David Martinez, Braian Samudio, Mathias Villasanti, Angel Cardozo Lucena, Santiago Arzamendia, Miguel Almiron, Angel Romero

Uruguay vs Paraguay Prediction

Uruguay have endured a subdued start to the competition, with just one win from three games. Oscar Tabarez's side do not lack experience as well as quality, and more will expected from veteran strikers Edinson Cavani and Luis Suarez.

Paraguay, on the other hand, two points ahead of Uruguay in the group. They have won two of their three games, with Angel Romero and Miguel Almiron doing well. They have beaten Bolivia and Chile in the tournament so far.

Miguel Almiron with a goal and assist for Paraguay against Chile 🇵🇾 pic.twitter.com/e9kE7T3ROq — B/R Football (@brfootball) June 25, 2021

Uruguay should be able to edge past Paraguay.

Prediction: Uruguay 1-0 Paraguay

