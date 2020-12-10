Valencia vs Athletic Bilbao prediction, preview, team news and more | La Liga 2020-21

The 2020-21 edition of La Liga returns to the fold with another crucial fixture this week as Valencia take on Athletic Bilbao at the Mestalla on Saturday. Both teams have failed to meet expectations this season and have a point to prove going into this game.

Valencia suffered an exodus of players in the transfer window before the start of the season and are now struggling to cope with the demands of the Spanish top flight. Los Che are currently in 13th place in the La Liga standings and need to turn their season around in the coming weeks.

Athletic Bilbao have also been severely plagued by issues on the pitch and are level on points with Valencia at the moment. The Basque giants suffered a 2-0 defeat against Celta Vigo last weekend and need to improve ahead of this fixture.

Valencia vs Athletic Bilbao Head-to-Head

Valencia have a good recent record against Athletic Bilbao and have won 18 matches out of a total of 44 games played between the two teams. Athletic Bilbao have managed 12 victories against Valencia and are capable of adding to their tally this weekend.

The previous meeting between the two La Liga giants took place in January this year and ended in a convincing 2-0 victory for Athletic Bilbao. Raul Garcia scored a brace on the day and will play a pivotal role in this game.

Valencia form guide in La Liga: D-L-D-W-D

Athletic Bilbao form guide in La Liga: L-D-W-L-W

Valencia vs Athletic Bilbao Team News

Valencia are in desperate need of a victory

Valencia

Valencia's star forwards Denis Cheryshev and Lee Kang-In have tested positive for the coronavirus and will not be able to play a part in this fixture. Jose Gaya and Jasper Cillessen are also key absences for Valencia going into this game.

Injured: Denis Cheryshev, Lee Kang-In, Jasper Cillessen, Jose Gaya

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Athletic Bilbao need to win this game

Athletic Bilbao

Peru Nolaskoain is currently injured and will not be able to play a part in this game. Inigo Martinez served his suspension against Celta Vigo last weekend and will be back in the squad for this fixture.

Injured: Peru Nolaskoain

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Valencia vs Athletic Bilbao Predicted XI

Valencia Predicted XI (4-4-2): Jaume Domenech; Toni Lato, Mouctar Diakhaby, Gabriel Paulista, Daniel Wass; Goncalo Guedes, Carlos Soler, Uros Racic, Yunus Musah; Maxi Gomez, Kevin Gameiro

Athletic Bilbao Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Unai Simon; Mikel Balenziaga, Inigo Martinez, Yeray Alvarez, Víctor Mollejo; Unai Vencedor, Mikel Vesga; Iker Muniain, Raul Garcia, Alex Berenguer; Inaki Williams

Valencia vs Athletic Bilbao Prediction

Valencia have a depleted squad at the moment and will need to summon all the resources at their disposal to take all three points away from this game. Los Che have endured a miserable season so far and cannot afford to be complacent in this game.

Athletic Bilbao have been let down by a series of lapses this season and will have to rely on a strong defensive performance going into this game. Both teams are evenly matched on paper and are likely to share the spoils on Saturday.

Prediction: Valencia 1-1 Athletic Bilbao

