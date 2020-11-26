Valencia vs Atletico Madrid prediction, preview, team news and more | La Liga 2020-21

Valencia are set to host Atletico Madrid at the Mestalla on Saturday in their next La Liga game.

Valencia come into this encounter following a 2-2 draw against Alaves on Monday in La Liga.

Goals from right-back Ximo Navarro and former Arsenal attacker Lucas Perez for Alaves were cancelled out by goals from young attacker Manu Vallejo and centre-back Hugo Guillamon for Valencia.

Atletico Madrid, on the other hand, drew 0-0 against Russian Premier League side Lokomotiv Moscow on Wednesday in their UEFA Champions League group stage game.

Despite the likes of Joao Felix and Angel Correa starting for Atletico Madrid, they were unable to find a breakthrough.

Valencia vs Atletico Madrid Head-to-Head

In 38 previous encounters between the two sides, Atletico Madrid hold the clear advantage. They have won 15 games, lost nine and drawn 14.

The two clubs last faced each other in February this year, with the game ending in a 2-2 draw.

Goals from midfielder Marcos Llorente and Ghana international Thomas Partey for Atletico Madrid were cancelled out by strikes from Brazilian centre-back Gabriel Paulista and midfielder Geoffrey Kondogbia, now at Atletico Madrid, for Valencia.

Valencia form guide in La Liga: L-L-D-W-D

Atletico Madrid form guide in La Liga: W-W-W-W-W

Valencia vs Atletico Madrid Team News

Valencia manager Javi Gracia will be unable to call upon the services of left-back and Spain international Jose Luis Gaya as well as Dutch goalkeeper Jasper Cillessen, as they are both out injured.

Injured: Jose Luis Gaya, Jasper Cillessen

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Meanwhile, Atletico Madrid have a few injury absentees. Veteran striker Diego Costa, Mexican midfielder Hector Herrera, young left-back Manu Sanchez and Croatian right-back Sime Vrsaljko are all out due to various injuries.

Uruguay internationals Lucas Torreira and Luis Suarez tested positive for COVID-19 while on international duty.

Injured: Hector Herrera, Manu Sanchez, Diego Costa, Sime Vrsaljko

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

COVID-19: Luis Suarez, Lucas Torreira

Valencia vs Atletico Madrid Predicted XI

Valencia Predicted XI (4-4-2): Jaume Domenech, Daniel Wass, Gabriel Paulista, Hugo Guillamon, Toni Lato, Yunus Musah, Uros Racic, Carlos Soler, Denis Cheryshev, Lee Kang-in, Kevin Gameiro

Atletico Madrid Predicted XI (3-4-2-1): Jan Oblak, Stefan Savic, Jose Gimenez, Mario Hermoso, Kieran Trippier, Koke, Saul, Renan Lodi, Marcos Llorente, Angel Correa, Joao Felix

Valencia vs Atletico Madrid Prediction

Valencia lost various key players in the summer, including midfielders Francis Coquelin, Dani Parejo and later Geoffrey Kondogbia. They have done fairly well despite this, with Valencia youth products Carlos Soler, Jose Luis Gaya and Hugo Guillamon all stepping up and performing for the club.

Atletico Madrid, on the other hand, have quietly been one of the best teams in Spain this season. The signing of Luis Suarez has helped, while youngster Joao Felix is starting to shine at the highest level.

Atletico Madrid should win this game based on their current form and the talent they have at their disposal.

Prediction: Valencia 0-1 Atletico Madrid

