Valencia vs Granada prediction, preview, team news and more | La Liga 2020-21

The 2020-21 edition of La Liga is back in action this weekend with another round of fixtures as Valencia lock horns with Granada at the Mestalla Stadium on Sunday. Both teams have been impressive at times this season and will want to win this game.
Granada are currently in eighth place in the La Liga standings at the moment and have exceeded expectations this season. The away side progressed to the quarterfinals of the Europa League during the week and will want to make a statement in this fixture.
Valencia, on the other hand, have failed to justify their potential this season and have flattered to deceive in the league. Los Che suffered a damaging defeat against local rivals Granada in their previous game and cannot afford to drop points in this match.
Valencia vs Granada Head-to-Head
Valencia have an excellent record against Granada and have won 13 games out of a total of 18 matches played between the two teams. Granada have managed only two victories against Valencia and need to be at their best in this match.
The previous meeting between the two teams took place in December last year and ended in a 2-1 victory for Granada. Valencia were well below their best on the day and cannot afford a similar result this weekend.
Valencia form guide in La Liga: L-W-L-W-L
Granada form guide in La Liga: W-L-W-L-L
Valencia vs Granada Team News
Valencia
Cristiano Piccini and Eliaquim Mangala are currently injured and have been ruled out of this fixture. Denis Cheryshev is also carrying a knock and is unlikely to be risked this weekend.
Injured: Cristiano Piccini, Eliaquim Mangala
Doubtful: Denis Cheryshev
Suspended: None
Granada
Neyder Lozano, Luis Suarez, Luis Milla, Carlos Neva, and Alberto Soro are nursing injuries and have been sidelined for this game. Dimitri Foulquier is also carrying a niggle and might not feature in this game.
Injured: Neyder Lozano, Luis Suarez, Luis Milla, Carlos Neva, Alberto Soro
Doubtful: Dimitri Foulquier
Suspended: None
Valencia vs Granada Predicted XI
Valencia Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Jasper Cillessen; Jose Gaya, Ferro, Gabriel Paulista, Thierry Correia; Uros Racic, Carlos Soler; Daniel Wass, Lee Kang-In, Goncalo Guedes; Maxi Gomez
Granada Predicted XI (4-3-3): Rui Silva; Quini, German Sanchez, Domingos Duarte, Victor Diaz; Domingos Quina, Yan Eteki, Yangel Herrera; Fede Vico, Antonio Puertas, Roberto Soldado
Valencia vs Granada Prediction
Valencia have a formidable squad but have not made the most of their potential this season. Los Che have managed only two victories from their last five games and cannot afford another defeat this weekend.
Granada have pulled off their fair share of upsets this season and will want to add another feather to their cap this season. Both teams are on a fairly even footing at the moment and are likely to share the spoils in this fixture.
Prediction: Valencia 2-2 Granada
