Valencia vs Milan prediction, preview, team news and more | Club Friendlies 2021

Valencia will welcome AC Milan to the Mestalla Stadium on Wednesday for a club friendly fixture.

The home side come into the game on the back of a narrow 1-0 victory over fellow Spanish side Levante in a friendly on Friday. New signing Omar Alderete scored the match-winner in the 90th minute.

AC Milan could not be separated in a 1-1 draw with Ligue 1 side Nice on Saturday.

Amine Gouri put the French outfit ahead in the 59th minute, with Milan's new recruit Olivier Giroud leveling matters in the 66th minute.

Both sides will use this game to continue preparations for the resumption of competitive football this month.

This will be Valencia's last pre-season friendly before hosting Getafe in their La Liga opener in two weeks.

The Rossoneri have two more friendlies lined up against Real Madrid and Panathinaikos before visiting Sampdoria in Serie A later in the month.

Valencia vs Milan Head-to-Head

Valencia have two victories and one defeat from their three previous friendly games against AC Milan.

Their most recent meeting came in a friendly in August 2014 when goals from Paco Alcacer and Rodrigo either side of Keisuke Honda's strike gave the Spaniards a 2-1 victory.

AC Milan have a draw and a victory from their two pre-season games to date. Valencia have four wins from five pre-season matches.

Valencia form guide: W-L-W-W-W

Milan form guide: D-W

Valencia vs Milan Team News

Valencia

There are no known injuries or suspension concerns for Los Che.

Injuries: None

Suspension: None

AC Milan

Star striker Zlatan Ibrahimovic is still sidelined with a knee injury but is expected back in the coming weeks. Midfielder Ismael Bennacer has gone into self-isolation after testing positive for COVID-19.

Franck Kessie has been given an extended break following his exploits at the Olympic Games with Ivory Coast.

Injury: Zlatan Ibrahimovic

COVID-19: Ismael Bennacer

Suspension: None

Unavailable: Franck Kessie

Valencia vs Milan Predicted XI

Valencia Predicted XI (5-3-2): Giorgi Mamardashvili (GK); Jesus Vazquez, Omar Alderete, Mouctar Diakhaby, Hugo Guillamon, Thierry Correia; Jose Gaya, Alessandro Burlamaqui, Jason; Goncalo Guedes, Maxi Gomez

AC Milan Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Mike Maignan (GK); Theo Hernandez, Alessio Romagnoli, Fikayo Tomori, Davide Calabria; Tommaso Pobega, Sandro Tonali; Rade Krunic, Ante Rebic, Samu Castillejo; Olivier Giroud

Valencia vs Milan Prediction

The two sides have excellent pedigree and despite being a friendly, they will both want to post a morale-boosting victory.

Valencia have been in fine form throughout pre-season but Milan have made some notable acquisitions who will be keen to make a positive impression. Both attacks are potent enough to create chances and although one side could nick this one, we are predicting a share of the spoils in an exciting game.

Prediction: Valencia 2-2 Milan

Also read: Fabrizio Romano's Transfer Roundup: Chelsea's plans for the transfer window, Arsenal complete signing and more

Edited by Peter P