Valencia vs Real Valladolid prediction, preview, team news and more | La Liga 2020-21

The 2020-21 edition of La Liga is back in action with another set of matches this weekend as Valencia take on Real Valladolid at the Mestalla on Sunday. Both teams are yet to hit their stride this season and will want to win this game.

Real Valladolid are in 17th place in the La Liga standings at the moment and are set to face a relegation battle in the coming weeks. The away side held Real Betis to a 1-1 draw last weekend and will need a similar performance in this fixture.

Valencia, on the other hand, have endured a difficult campaign and currently find themselves in 14th place in the league table. Los Che suffered a 3-2 defeat against Barcelona in their previous game and will need to bounce back this weekend.

Valencia vs Real Valladolid Head-to-Head

Valencia have an excellent record against Real Valladolid and have won nine matches out of a total of 15 games played between the two teams. Real Valladolid have managed only one victory against Valencia and will need to improve their record in this fixture.

The previous game between the two teams took place in January this year and ended in a 1-0 victory for Valencia. Carlos Soler scored the winning goal on the day and will want to make his mark this weekend.

Valencia form guide in La Liga: L-D-L-D-D

Real Valladolid form guide in La Liga: D-D-D-D-L

Valencia vs Real Valladolid Team News

Valencia need to win this game

Valencia

Jose Gaya has recovered from his knock and will be available against Real Valladolid this weekend. Valencia have a fully-fit squad and will need to field a strong team on Sunday.

Injured: None

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Real Valladolid have a few injury concerns

Real Valladolid

Pablo Hervias and Javi Sanchez have made progress with their recoveries and might be able to feature in this match. Raul Garcia and Fabian Orellana are still injured, however, and will be excluded from the squad.

Injured: Raul Garcia, Fabian Orellana

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Valencia vs Real Valladolid Predicted XI

Valencia Predicted XI (4-4-2): Jaume Domenech, Jose Gaya, Mouctar Diakhaby, Gabriel Paulista, Daniel Wass; Yunus Musah, Uros Racic, Carlos Soler, Denis Cheryshev; Goncalo Guedes, Maxi Gomez

Real Valladolid Predicted XI (4-4-2): Jordi Masip; Lucas Olaza, Jawad El Yamiq, Joaquin Fernandez, Saidy Janko; Ruben Alcaraz, Roque Mesa, Oscar Plano, Jota; Shon Weissman, Marcos de Sousa

Valencia vs Real Valladolid Prediction

Valencia have suffered from a massive exodus of players over the past year and are paying the price at the moment. Los Che cannot afford another string of defeats this season and will need to win this match.

Real Valladolid have also struggled to meet expectations in La Liga and will need to be at their best this weekend. Valencia are the better team on paper and hold a slight edge going into this game.

Prediction: Valencia 2-1 Real Valladolid

