Villarreal vs Celta Vigo prediction, preview, team news and more | La Liga 2020-21

Villarreal are back in action with another important La Liga fixture this weekend as they take on Celta Vigo at the Estadio de la Ceramica on Sunday. Both teams have been impressive this season and have a point to prove in this fixture.

Celta Vigo are in 10th place in the La Liga standings and have improved after a brief slump over the past month. The Galicians eased past Levante in their previous game and will be confident ahead of this fixture.

Villarreal, on the other hand, pulled off a historic feat against Arsenal earlier this week and find themselves in the finals of the UEFA Europa League. The Yellow Submarines are in sixth place in the league table and will need to win this game.

🔙 𝕊𝕦𝕔𝕙 𝕒 𝕓𝕖𝕒𝕦𝕥𝕚𝕗𝕦𝕝 𝕟𝕚𝕘𝕙𝕥 pic.twitter.com/fWzt54QYvd — Paco Alcácer (@paco93alcacer) May 7, 2021

Villarreal vs Celta Vigo Head-to-Head

Villarreal have a good record against Celta Vigo and have won nine games out of a total of 18 matches played between the two teams. Celta Vigo have managed six victories against Villarreal and can trouble their opponents in this match.

The reverse fixture between the two Spanish sides took place in January earlier this year and ended in a stunning 4-0 victory for Villarreal. Celta Vigo were well below their best on the day and have a point to prove this weekend.

Villarreal form guide in La Liga: W-L-L-W-L

Celta Vigo form guide in La Liga: W-W-L-D-L

Also Read: Parma vs Atalanta prediction, preview, team news and more | Serie A 2020-21

Villarreal vs Celta Vigo Team News

Villarreal have a strong squad

Villarreal

With Vicente Iborra and Juan Foyth injured for this game, Manu Trigueros and Etienne Capoue will have to do much of the heavy lifting for Villarreal in the midfield. Samuel Chukwueze is also carrying a knock and might not feature in this game.

Injured: Vicente Iborra, Juan Foyth

Doubtful: Samuel Chukwueze

Suspended: None

Celta Vigo have a depleted squad

Celta Vigo

Emre Mor, Jeison Murillo, Renato Tapia, Sergio Alvarez, and Ruben Blanco are injured at the moment and have been ruled out of this match. Iago Aspas and Santi Mina has recovered from their knocks and will be able to feature in this game.

Injured: Emre Mor, Sergio Alvarez, Ruben Blanco, Jeison Murillo, Renato Tapia

Doubtful: Joseph Aidoo

Suspended: None

Villarreal vs Celta Vigo Predicted XI

Villarreal Predicted XI (4-3-3): Sergio Asenjo; Alfonso Pedraza, Pau Torres, Raul Albiol, Ruben Pena; Etienne Capoue, Manu Trigueros, Dani Parejo; Gerard Moreno, Moi Gomez, Paco Alcacer

Celta Vigo Predicted XI (4-1-3-2): Ivan Villar; Aaron Martin, Jose Manuel Fontan, Nestor Araujo, Hugo Mallo; Fran Beltran; Denis Suarez, Nolito, Brais Mendez; Santi Mina, Iago Aspas

Villarreal vs Celta Vigo Prediction

Celta Vigo have excellent players in their ranks but have been unable to justify their potential this season. The likes of Iago Aspas and Santi Mina can be lethal on their day and will want to make their mark on this match.

Villarreal have suffered from the occasional slump this season but have been largely successful under Unai Emery. Both teams are evenly matched on paper and are likely to play out a draw this weekend.

Prediction: Villarreal 2-2 Celta Vigo

Also Read: West Ham United vs Everton prediction, preview, team news and more | Premier League 2020-21